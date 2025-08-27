Israel strikes near Damascus kill six soldiers

Israel strikes near Damascus kill six soldiers

DAMASCUS
Israel strikes near Damascus kill six soldiers

Israeli drone strikes killed six Syrian soldiers outside Damascus, state television reported Wednesday, updating the toll for attacks the previous day, which also saw a man killed in the south.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria since an Islamist-led alliance toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December.

It has also opened talks with the interim authorities in Damascus.

"Six members of the Syrian Arab Army were killed in strikes by Israeli occupation drones" near Kisweh, outside Damascus, state television said referring to the Tuesday attack.

A defence ministry official had previously told AFP on condition of anonymity that an Israeli drone targeted "one of the military buildings of the 44th Division".

The Israeli military did not respond to an AFP request for comment.

Earlier Tuesday, state news agency SANA reported that "a young man was killed in an Israeli strike on a home in the village of Taranja", on the formerly Syria-controlled side of the armistice line on the Golan Heights.

Since Assad's overthrow, Israel has occupied much of a U.N.-patrolled demilitarised zone on the formerly Syria-controlled side of the armistice line.

Türkiye condemns Israel’s military attacks

Türkiye has strongly condemned Israel’s recent military operations on Syria, putting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the latter into danger.

“We strongly condemn Israel’s military operations in Syria, which violate the country’s territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty, and which have been expanding in scope. These attacks directly target efforts to establish stability and security in Syria and across our region,” read a statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry late on Aug. 27.

“They must be brought to an end, and support for the Syrian Government’s efforts to ensure peace and calm throughout the country should be sustained,” it said.

Türkiye will continue to support a vision for Syria that is in line with the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people — one that is free from terrorism, secure and preserves the country’s territorial integrity, added the ministry.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows justice for Palestinians, warns against threats to Türkiye’s security

Erdoğan vows justice for Palestinians, warns against threats to Türkiye’s security
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows justice for Palestinians, warns against threats to Türkiye’s security

    Erdoğan vows justice for Palestinians, warns against threats to Türkiye’s security

  2. Erdoğan hails Steel Dome project as 'turning point'

    Erdoğan hails Steel Dome project as 'turning point'

  3. Treasury chief flags potential of US stake in sectors like shipbuilding

    Treasury chief flags potential of US stake in sectors like shipbuilding

  4. Trump urges criminal charges against George Soros, son

    Trump urges criminal charges against George Soros, son

  5. UN nuclear watchdog chief says inspectors 'back in Iran'

    UN nuclear watchdog chief says inspectors 'back in Iran'
Recommended
Trump urges criminal charges against George Soros, son

Trump urges criminal charges against George Soros, son
UN nuclear watchdog chief says inspectors back in Iran

UN nuclear watchdog chief says inspectors 'back in Iran'
Pakistans monsoon misery: Natures fury, mans mistake

Pakistan's monsoon misery: Nature's fury, man's mistake
FEMA employees suspended over critical letter

FEMA employees suspended over critical letter
Police search Australian bush for gunman

Police search Australian bush for gunman
Russia rejects EU troops in Ukraine and speedy Zelensky meeting

Russia rejects EU troops in Ukraine and speedy Zelensky meeting
Israel ups pressure on Gaza City as Trump eyes post-war plan

Israel ups pressure on Gaza City as Trump eyes post-war plan
WORLD Trump urges criminal charges against George Soros, son

Trump urges criminal charges against George Soros, son

U.S. President Donald Trump called Wednesday for billionaire George Soros and his son to face criminal charges over unfounded claims that the family, a favorite target of the right, is behind "violent protests" around the country.

ECONOMY Treasury chief flags potential of US stake in sectors like shipbuilding

Treasury chief flags potential of US stake in sectors like shipbuilding

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday that the U.S. government was not eyeing a stake in chip giant Nvidia for now, but could get involved in key sectors like shipbuilding instead.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿