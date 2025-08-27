Israel strikes near Damascus kill six soldiers

DAMASCUS

Israeli drone strikes killed six Syrian soldiers outside Damascus, state television reported Wednesday, updating the toll for attacks the previous day, which also saw a man killed in the south.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria since an Islamist-led alliance toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December.

It has also opened talks with the interim authorities in Damascus.

"Six members of the Syrian Arab Army were killed in strikes by Israeli occupation drones" near Kisweh, outside Damascus, state television said referring to the Tuesday attack.

A defence ministry official had previously told AFP on condition of anonymity that an Israeli drone targeted "one of the military buildings of the 44th Division".

The Israeli military did not respond to an AFP request for comment.

Earlier Tuesday, state news agency SANA reported that "a young man was killed in an Israeli strike on a home in the village of Taranja", on the formerly Syria-controlled side of the armistice line on the Golan Heights.

Since Assad's overthrow, Israel has occupied much of a U.N.-patrolled demilitarised zone on the formerly Syria-controlled side of the armistice line.

Türkiye condemns Israel’s military attacks

Türkiye has strongly condemned Israel’s recent military operations on Syria, putting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the latter into danger.

“We strongly condemn Israel’s military operations in Syria, which violate the country’s territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty, and which have been expanding in scope. These attacks directly target efforts to establish stability and security in Syria and across our region,” read a statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry late on Aug. 27.

“They must be brought to an end, and support for the Syrian Government’s efforts to ensure peace and calm throughout the country should be sustained,” it said.

Türkiye will continue to support a vision for Syria that is in line with the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people — one that is free from terrorism, secure and preserves the country’s territorial integrity, added the ministry.