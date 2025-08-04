Israeli PM decides to fully occupy Gaza: Local media

TEL AVIV

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to fully occupy the Gaza Strip and expand military operations in the enclave, local media said on Monday evening.

“The die is cast — we are going for a full occupation of the Gaza Strip,” a senior official close to Netanyahu was quoted as saying by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

“There will be operations even in areas where hostages are being held. If the IDF (army) chief of staff doesn’t agree, he should resign.”

Israeli Channel 12 said the decision signals a major shift in Israel’s Gaza strategy, with operations now expected in densely populated areas, including central refugee camps.

The public broadcaster KAN, citing ministers who recently spoke with Netanyahu, said the premier decided to broaden military operations in Gaza despite opposition from the security establishment.

Yedioth Ahronoth claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump had given Netanyahu a “green light” to proceed with the expanded assault.