Israeli PM decides to fully occupy Gaza: Local media

Israeli PM decides to fully occupy Gaza: Local media

TEL AVIV
Israeli PM decides to fully occupy Gaza: Local media

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to fully occupy the Gaza Strip and expand military operations in the enclave, local media said on Monday evening.

“The die is cast — we are going for a full occupation of the Gaza Strip,” a senior official close to Netanyahu was quoted as saying by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

“There will be operations even in areas where hostages are being held. If the IDF (army) chief of staff doesn’t agree, he should resign.”

Israeli Channel 12 said the decision signals a major shift in Israel’s Gaza strategy, with operations now expected in densely populated areas, including central refugee camps.

The public broadcaster KAN, citing ministers who recently spoke with Netanyahu, said the premier decided to broaden military operations in Gaza despite opposition from the security establishment.

Yedioth Ahronoth claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump had given Netanyahu a “green light” to proceed with the expanded assault.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Adıyaman mayor returns to office amid corruption probe

Adıyaman mayor returns to office amid corruption probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Adıyaman mayor returns to office amid corruption probe

    Adıyaman mayor returns to office amid corruption probe

  2. Türkiye reshuffles top commanders at Supreme Military Council meeting

    Türkiye reshuffles top commanders at Supreme Military Council meeting

  3. Bengisu Avcı becomes first Turkish swimmer to conquer Ocean’s Seven challenge

    Bengisu Avcı becomes first Turkish swimmer to conquer Ocean’s Seven challenge

  4. Arson attempt thwarted at Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia

    Arson attempt thwarted at Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia

  5. Türkiye and Syria seek to deepen economic ties with new agreements

    Türkiye and Syria seek to deepen economic ties with new agreements
Recommended
Iran says detains sabotage cell linked to exiled opposition

Iran says detains sabotage cell linked to exiled opposition
Fake records, missteps aid polio’s comeback

Fake records, missteps aid polio’s comeback
UK-France migrant returns deal takes effect

UK-France migrant returns deal takes effect
Brazilian judge places Bolsonaro under house arrest

Brazilian judge places Bolsonaro under house arrest
Russian strikes kill one, wound many in Ukraines east

Russian strikes kill one, wound many in Ukraine's east
Netanyahu reportedly pushes for full occupation of Gaza, as domestic pressure mounts

Netanyahu reportedly pushes for full occupation of Gaza, as domestic pressure mounts
WORLD Iran says detains sabotage cell linked to exiled opposition

Iran says detains sabotage cell linked to exiled opposition

Iran has arrested three members of a suspected sabotage cell linked to the exiled opposition for attempting to disrupt public order, Iranian media reported on Aug. 5.
ECONOMY Türkiye and Syria seek to deepen economic ties with new agreements

Türkiye and Syria seek to deepen economic ties with new agreements

Türkiye and Syria have moved to a new phase in their economic partnership with the signing of the founding protocol for the Türkiye-Syria Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO).
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿