Israeli parliament advances to shut down UNRWA

JERUSALEM
The Israeli parliament, Knesset, has passed three bills in the first reading to close the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and designate it a terrorist organization.

The first bill prohibits UNRWA from operating any mission, providing any service or conducting any activity on Israeli territory. It was passed by 58-9 votes, according to the Israeli media.

The second bill was approved by 63-9 votes and calls for stripping the UNRWA personnel of their legal immunities and privileges offered to U.N. staff in Israel.

The third bill calls for designating the U.N. agency as a “terrorist organization” and requires Israel to cut ties with it. It was passed by 50-10 votes.

The three bills will now go to the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for further deliberation. They will require two more readings to become effective.

Last May, the Knesset passed a preliminary motion to approve a bill designating UNRWA as a terrorist organization.

Israel has accused the agency of militant links, claiming that hundreds of its employees are members of Hamas, including some who allegedly participated in the’ Oct. 7 attacks on southern Israel. Those accusations led to a global cascade of funding cuts to the agency.

UNRWA employs thousands of workers and provides vital aid and services to millions of people across the Middle East. In Gaza , it has been the main supplier of food, water and shelter to civilians during the Israel-Hamas war .

[HH] Netanyahu signals hostage deal

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signaled that a ceasefire deal could be taking shape.

In a meeting late on July 22 in Washington with families of hostages, Netanyahu said the conditions to bring the captives back were “ripening,” according to a statement from his office. He said that was happening because of the fierce military pressure Israel was putting on Hamas.

He gave no further details on the deal’s progress.

Netanyahu is expected to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden tomorrow, the day after the Israeli premier delivers a major speech to the U.S. Congress.

