Israeli navy intercepts Gaza-bound flotilla bound, sparking global criticism

JERUSALEM

Israeli navy forces boarded most of the vessels and detained dozens of activists and a number of European lawmakers aboard a flotilla attempting to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza Thursday, drawing condemnation from around the world.

The organizers of the Global Sumud Flotilla said one boat had managed to sail on but stopped near Gaza's coast Thursday morning before contact with the vessel was lost. They said 39 of their boats were intercepted — or assumed intercepted as communication with the activists was lost — in an Israeli operation that began the night before.

Turkish media said 37 Turkish citizens were arrested and taken by Israeli forces for deportation to Europe. The prosecutors in the capital Ankara and Istanbul opened investigations over the arrest of Turkish nationals by Israel.

Supporters of the flotilla took to the streets in several major cities late on Oct. 1, after news of the interception broke — including Istanbul, Rome, Naples, Athens and Buenos Aires — to decry Israeli actions and the ongoing Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip.

More protests were expected Thursday around the world. Italy’s largest union called for a one-day general strike today.

Unlike previous sea attempts, this flotilla was the largest yet to try and break the Israeli blockade of Gaza. The activists said they believed that with the sheer number of boats, it would be more difficult for Israeli authorities to intercept them all.

The organizers remained in contact with two vessels, though one was expecting that Israeli troops would board it imminently. They also lost contact with one remaining boat whose last coordinates showed it to be only a few miles from Gaza's shores, inside territorial waters.

The flotilla, which started out with more than 40 boats and 500 activists, was carrying a symbolic amount of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Israeli soldiers detained and removed dozens of activists — including Greta Thunberg, former mayor of Barcelona Ada Colau, European Parliament member Rima Hassan and others — from the flotilla.

Israel's Foreign Ministry posted photos and videos of the activists, saying in a statement on X that they were “safe and in good health” and would be transferred to Israel for deportation procedures to Europe.

Earlier, live broadcasts overnight from the activists, showed Israeli boats approaching their vessels, spraying them with water canons and flashing bright lights before soldiers boarded the flotilla.

Anticipating the interceptions, activists wearing life jackets sat in circles and raised their hands in the air. Some managed to stream the moment live from their cellphones before tossing their devices into the sea.

The governments around the world decried the flotilla's interception, as Türkiye, Colombia, Pakistan, Malaysia and others condemned Israel's interception of the flotilla.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the activists posed no threat and urged Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu not to consider them one either.

On Thursday, Spain summoned Israel's top representative in Madrid, the foreign minister said, saying that 65 Spaniards were travelling with the flotilla.

But Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is right-wing, criticised the attempt to reach Gaza.

"I continue to believe that all this brings no benefit to the Palestinian people," Meloni told reporters.

She earlier said the voyage could jeopardize Trump's latest proposed Gaza peace plan, currently still under negotiation.

South Africa urged Israel to immediately release the activists, who include Mandla Mandela, the grandson of anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela.