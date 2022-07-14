Israeli museum finds sketches hidden in Modigliani painting

  • July 14 2022 07:00:00

Israeli museum finds sketches hidden in Modigliani painting

HAIFA
Israeli museum finds sketches hidden in Modigliani painting

Curators at an Israeli museum have discovered three previously unknown sketches by celebrated 20th-century artist Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of one of his paintings.

The unfinished works by Modigliani, an Italian-born artist who worked in Paris before his death in 1920, came to light after the canvas of “Nude with a Hat” at Haifa University’s Hecht Museum was X-rayed as part of a sweeping forensic study of his work for an upcoming exhibit in Philadelphia.

Inna Berkowits, an art historian at the Hecht Museum, said it was “quite an amazing discovery.”

“Through the X-rays, we are really able to make this inanimate object speak,” she told The Associated Press.

Modigliani is considered one of the 20th century’s great Modernist artists. His lived a short, turbulent, Bohemian life in France, where his nude paintings were controversial. The Jewish artist died aged 35, penniless.

One of his paintings, “Reclining Nude,” fetched over $170 million when it was sold at auction in 2015, making it one of the most expensive paintings ever sold. Another was sold in 2018 for $157 million at auction.

The high demand for authentic Modigliani works has generated a thriving market for fakes and forgeries.

In 2018, X-ray technology revealed a previously unknown Modigliani portrait beneath one of his paintings at London’s Tate Gallery.

Modigliani’s 1908 “Nude with a Hat” is already an unusual painting. Both sides of the canvas have portraits that are painted in opposite directions. Visitors entering the Hecht Museum’s galleries are met by an upside-down nude portrait. A likeness of Maud Abrantes, a female friend of the artist, on the reverse side is right-side up.

In 2010, the museum’s curator noticed the eyes of a third figure peeking from beneath Abrantes’ collar. But only this year was the hidden image brought into focus.

In addition to a hidden woman wearing a hat, they found two more portraits on the opposite side that were completely invisible to the naked eye: One of a man, and another of a woman with her hair pulled up in a bun.

The “Nude with a Hat” dates from early in Modigliani’s career, not long after he moved to Paris from Italy, when he was struggling to find buyers for his art. The painting was purchased by the museum’s founder in 1983.

The canvas is now known to contain five of his paintings, likely painted one atop the other out of necessity to save money on new canvases.

 

israeli,

ARTS & LIFE Tourists trample all over protected, prehistoric Peruvian hill carving

Tourists trample all over protected, prehistoric Peruvian hill carving
MOST POPULAR

  1. Trial of ODTÜ students accused of ‘insulting Erdoğan’ to continue despite withdrawal of complaint

    Trial of ODTÜ students accused of ‘insulting Erdoğan’ to continue despite withdrawal of complaint

  2. UK mulls contraceptives for grey squirrels

    UK mulls contraceptives for grey squirrels

  3. Chalmers wins Down Under, Woods third

    Chalmers wins Down Under, Woods third

  4. Lyle defies US posse to lead Aussie Open

    Lyle defies US posse to lead Aussie Open

  5. Beşiktaş thrashes Bandırma

    Beşiktaş thrashes Bandırma
Recommended
‘Succession’ tops Emmy noms, ‘Squid Game’ makes history

‘Succession’ tops Emmy noms, ‘Squid Game’ makes history
Scientists find oldest Martian meteorite’s original home

Scientists find oldest Martian meteorite’s original home
Art detective recovers the ‘Blood of Christ’ relic

Art detective recovers the ‘Blood of Christ’ relic
Bodrum Castle to host music events

Bodrum Castle to host music events
Tourists trample all over protected, prehistoric Peruvian hill carving

Tourists trample all over protected, prehistoric Peruvian hill carving
Dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views

Dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views
WORLD Former US official John Bolton admits he ’helped plan coups’

Former US official John Bolton admits he ’helped plan coups’

Former U.S. national security advisor John Bolton admitted on television on July 12 that he has helped plan coups in other countries, while arguing that the January 6, 2021 riot in Washington fell short of such efforts.
ECONOMY Construction costs continue to increase

Construction costs continue to increase

The headline construction cost index increased by 3.97 percent on a monthly basis in May, easing from the 6.12 percent rise in the previous month, data from the Turkish Statistical Insitute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Football in Türkiye not dirty, says TFF head

Football in Türkiye not dirty, says TFF head

The head of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has said he has never witnessed any evidence hinting that the football in the country is dirty, putting an end to a long-discussed debate.