WEST BANK
Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank raid: Ministry

Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinians in a pre-dawn raid in the West Bank Sunday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as the army confirmed it carried out operation in the occupied territory.

"Two Palestinians were killed by live Israeli bullets to the head" in the town of Tulkarem, the ministry said.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the two killed as Osaid Abu Ali, 22, and Abd al-Rahman Abu Daghash, 32.

Troops dismantled an "operational command centre" inside a building in the camp and also uncovered a large number of explosive devices, the army said in a statement.

 

