Israeli attacks destroy historical landmarks in Gaza

ISTANBUL
As Israel waged its brutal military offensive across the Gaza Strip, historical and archeological sites were not spared the falling bombs.

In addition to widespread destruction of schools, hospitals, and homes, the cultural devastation has raised concerns of lasting impact on both the people of Gaza and scientific research as many sites of historical significance have been severely damaged by Israel’s attacks.

According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) more than 300,000 structures have been partially or completely destroyed in Gaza since the onslaught began in October 2023.

The scale of destruction has fueled accusations that Israel is committing "cultural genocide" in the region.

Archaeologist Simon Brelaud spoke to Anadolu Agency about the cultural losses inflicted on Gaza over the past 15 months, emphasizing the systematic destruction of historical artifacts and sites.

Brelaud, who in 2013 worked with a team studying excavated artifacts from Gaza, described the difficulties they faced during excavations. He noted that his Palestinian colleagues also struggled to gather and document findings.

“Like most people, I couldn’t go to Gaza,” Brelaud said, explaining the challenges in documenting the condition of archaeological sites.

He referenced historian and archaeologist Hayam al-Betar, who said 95% of Gaza's historical sites had been affected by Israel's attacks, either damaged or completely destroyed.

Brelaud highlighted the destruction of numerous archaeological sites in Gaza and Rafah, adding, "Perhaps more importantly, it's reported that Tell es-Sakan, a significant site, was destroyed, and even bulldozer operations were carried out by the occupying forces to level it."

While some damaged historical buildings could be restored, Brelaud stressed that archaeological sites lost in the destruction cannot be recovered.

He underscored the historical significance of Gaza and its surrounding areas for Palestine and the wider Middle East, stating that, just like its people, Gaza’s cultural heritage must be preserved.

