Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon cause fires in several towns

BEIRUT

This picture taken from northern Israel shows smoke billowing during Israeli bombardment in southern Lebanon on July 8, 2024

Several fires broke out in towns and areas in southern Lebanon as a result of Israeli overnight heavy shelling, local media reported on Tuesday.

The Lebanese official news agency NNA said the Israeli army continued its shelling across southern Lebanon, causing fires in some towns, where the civil defense firefighting teams worked to extinguish them.

The agency said that over 15 Israeli artillery shells were fired in early hours of Tuesday on the outskirts of the Aaichiyeh town and others on the Jezzine town.

More fires also erupted from the Israeli shelling on the towns of Maroun al-Ras, Ayta al-Shaab, Hanine, and Rmeish as the firefighting teams rushed to contain the fires.

No casualties were reported from the Israeli shelling.

Tensions have soared along Lebanon’s border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 38,200 people since Oct. 7.