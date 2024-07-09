Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon cause fires in several towns

Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon cause fires in several towns

BEIRUT
Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon cause fires in several towns

This picture taken from northern Israel shows smoke billowing during Israeli bombardment in southern Lebanon on July 8, 2024

Several fires broke out in towns and areas in southern Lebanon as a result of Israeli overnight heavy shelling, local media reported on Tuesday.

The Lebanese official news agency NNA said the Israeli army continued its shelling across southern Lebanon, causing fires in some towns, where the civil defense firefighting teams worked to extinguish them.

The agency said that over 15 Israeli artillery shells were fired in early hours of Tuesday on the outskirts of the Aaichiyeh town and others on the Jezzine town.

More fires also erupted from the Israeli shelling on the towns of Maroun al-Ras, Ayta al-Shaab, Hanine, and Rmeish as the firefighting teams rushed to contain the fires.

No casualties were reported from the Israeli shelling.

Tensions have soared along Lebanon’s border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 38,200 people since Oct. 7.

strikes,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Major forest fire in Bodrum contained after 18-hour battle

Major forest fire in Bodrum contained after 18-hour battle
LATEST NEWS

  1. Major forest fire in Bodrum contained after 18-hour battle

    Major forest fire in Bodrum contained after 18-hour battle

  2. England ready to grasp shot at 'history' in Euros semi-final against the Dutch

    England ready to grasp shot at 'history' in Euros semi-final against the Dutch

  3. Türkiye’s latest launch into orbit boosts its satellite count to nine

    Türkiye’s latest launch into orbit boosts its satellite count to nine

  4. Mountaineer found mummified in Peru 22 years after vanishing

    Mountaineer found mummified in Peru 22 years after vanishing

  5. Kenya starvation cult leader goes on trial

    Kenya starvation cult leader goes on trial
Recommended
Four dead in record torrential rains in South Korea

Four dead in record torrential rains in South Korea
Alec Baldwin manslaughter trial begins

Alec Baldwin manslaughter trial begins
Biden says Russia will not prevail as NATO boosts Ukraine air defenses

Biden says Russia 'will not prevail' as NATO boosts Ukraine air defenses
Deadly strike hits Gaza school as heavy battles displace Palestinians

Deadly strike hits Gaza school as heavy battles displace Palestinians
Modi tells Putin at Kremlin war cannot solve problems

Modi tells Putin at Kremlin 'war cannot solve problems'
New Haiti police chief vows imminent anti-gang action

New Haiti police chief vows imminent anti-gang action
Taliban pledge growing role for morality police

Taliban pledge growing role for morality police
WORLD Four dead in record torrential rains in South Korea

Four dead in record torrential rains in South Korea

Parts of South Korea were battered by record rainfall typically seen just once every 200 years, the country's weather agency told AFP Wednesday, with the interior ministry reporting four dead.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS England ready to grasp shot at history in Euros semi-final against the Dutch

England ready to grasp shot at 'history' in Euros semi-final against the Dutch

England manager Gareth Southgate said the Three Lions are sensing their shot at history in Wednesday's Euro 2024 semi-final against a Netherlands side hitting their stride in Dortmund.
﻿