Israel weighs steps as hostage standoff strains Gaza deal

JERUSALEM

Palestinians watch as Egyptian machinery and workers search for the bodies of hostages in Hamad City, Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Senior Israeli officials were expected to meet on Oct. 28 to discuss a response to Hamas amid ongoing challenges in the Gaza ceasefire after the militant group returned only partial remains of a previously recovered captive, rather than the bodies of remaining 13 hostages.

The remains returned by Hamas late on Oct. 27 are body parts of a hostage that Israeli troops had recovered in Gaza nearly two years ago, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Oct. 28 in a declaration that is likely to unsettle the fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement.

Netanyahu described the return of body parts as a “clear violation” of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement by Hamas.

There are still 13 hostages’ bodies in Gaza and the slow pace of their recovery is complicating the implementation of the next phases of the ceasefire.

Hamas claims it is struggling to locate the remains due to the widespread destruction in Gaza, while Israel accuses the group of intentionally delaying their return.

Five options on table

In response to these developments, Netanyahu was expected to hold a security consultation later on Oct. 28 to determine Israel’s course of action.

Israeli assessments suggested that Hamas could immediately hand over five deceased hostages, with several more recoverable through additional efforts.

According to the Jerusalem Post and Hayom, Israel was considering a five-stage response.

In no particular order, these options include extending operational control, targeted escalation, hostage-remains-retrieval operations, diplomatic pressure and ending existing agreements.

The first option would see Israel expanding control over key areas of Gaza, increasing Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) presence.

This option includes expanding Israeli control westward into Gaza, renewed access to the Netzarim Corridor to limit Palestinian movement, reductions in aid convoys and product entries and continued closure of the Rafah Crossing.

The measures are being coordinated with the U.S., which has requested extra time before they are enacted.

The second would involve further military escalation against Hamas operatives and field commanders.

The third entails intelligence-led operations to recover the remains, using air, ground and land maneuvers.

Israel could also apply diplomatic pressure, particularly through the U.S., to influence mediators such as Türkiye Qatar and Egypt to ensure the return of all hostages, as part of the fourth measure.

The fifth option involves canceling all agreements with Hamas, potentially leading to a resumption of heavy fighting in Gaza. While not currently seen as preferable, it remains a theoretical option if other measures fail, according to the media.