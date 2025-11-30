Erdoğan pledges support for Palestinians until two-state deal

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed that Türkiye would continue supporting the Palestinians in Gaza until a two-state solution is achieved, condemning what he described as ongoing atrocities in the region.

"The so-called civilized world has merely watched the murders and brutal genocide committed in Gaza for two years," Erdoğan said during an event in Istanbul on Nov. 29, coinciding with the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, established by the U.N. in 1977.

"We have never been silent, and we will not be silent. We will proclaim this wherever we go, wherever we go, around the world," he added.

"We will resolutely continue our two-state solution policy until a free, sovereign and independent Palestinian state is established, based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."

He detailed the humanitarian toll of the conflict, citing the deaths of more than 270 journalists, the targeting of hundreds of schools, over 13,500 students and more than 800 educational personnel.

"A conscious, deliberate policy of mass murder has been implemented there. Today, 365 square kilometers of Gaza are covered in millions of tons of debris. There is almost no building left standing," Erdoğan said. "To ignore this, to not discuss it, frankly, is to be complicit in mass murder."

Erdoğan also accused Israel of repeatedly violating ceasefires for "fabricated reasons" and criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We want to send the containers we have. Israel is obstructing and opposing them. They have a murderer with no trace of humanity," he said.

"Despite Israel's provocations, we see Hamas's patient approach to maintaining the ceasefire. We welcome this."

On social media, Erdoğan marked the day with a message of solidarity. "On Nov. 29, International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, I pray to God for mercy upon all the heroes martyred in Israeli attacks, and on behalf of my nation, I respectfully greet our Palestinian brothers and sisters," he wrote.

Erdoğan, a vocal defender of the Palestinians, has frequently accused Netanyahu’s government of committing "genocide" in the enclave.

Since the conflict erupted in October 2023, Türkiye has taken steps to cut trade with Israel. In April, Ankara banned exports of more than 1,000 products to Israel and later imposed a full suspension of exports, imports and transit trade across all categories.

Türkiye has appointed diplomat Mehmet Güllüoğlu as the Palestinian Humanitarian Aid Coordinator to oversee relief operations in Gaza and liaise with local authorities and international partners.