Israel unveils ‘humanitarian island’ plan for Rafah

GAZA STRIP

Israel’s military plans to transfer about 1.4 million Palestinian civilians trapped in southern Rafah city to “humanitarian islands” in the middle of Gaza before it launches a ground invasion.

Civilians would be directed toward “humanitarian islands” that would provide temporary housing, food, water and other necessities, Israel’s chief military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said. He did not say when this would occur, nor when the Rafah offensive might begin.

Humanitarian groups fear a military offensive into the densely crowded area would be a catastrophe. Israel said thar Hamas maintains four battalions in Rafah that it wants to destroy.

Meanwhile, efforts grew on yesterday to get more aid into the war-devastated Gaza Strip, where the U.N. warns of famine and desperate residents have stormed relief shipments.

After mediators failed to reach a truce between Israel and Hamas militants for the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, which started on March 11, fighting continued with at least 69 deaths over the previous 24 hours, the Hamas-run territory's Health Ministry said.

Hamas authorities reported more than 40 air strikes across Gaza, from Beit Hanun in the north to Rafah in the south, where most of Gaza's population has sought refuge and Israel is threatening a ground invasion.

Among the latest casualties were seven people killed when Israeli troops opened fire on a group at an aid distribution point near Gaza City.

The charity vessel Open Arms, pulling about 200 tons of food aid, was nearing Israel's coast after departing Cyprus on Tuesday, the Marinetraffic website showed yesterday.

Greek Cyprus's foreign minister said a second, bigger vessel was being readied in Larnaca port for the maritime corridor which, senior United States administration officials have said, will later be complemented by a temporary pier off Gaza to be built by American troops.

Daily aid airdrops by multiple nations have been taking place this month, and Germany said it would join the effort.