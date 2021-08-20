Israel to begin Covid booster shots for over 40s

  • August 20 2021 09:22:00

Israel to begin Covid booster shots for over 40s

JERUSALEM
Israel to begin Covid booster shots for over 40s

Israelis aged 40 and over will be able to receive coronavirus vaccine booster shots starting this weekend, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said on Aug. 19, as the country battles a spike in infections.

Israel was one of the first countries to launch a vaccination drive in mid-December via an agreement with Pfizer to obtain millions of paid vaccine doses in exchange for sharing data on their effectiveness.

The inoculation campaign was hailed as a success story that helped drastically reduce infections in the country of nine million.

But cases have been rising due to the spread of the Delta variant among the unvaccinated and waning immunity in others.

To try and contain the spread, authorities last week began administrating a booster shot to those aged 50 and older, after starting a campaign for over-60s late last month.

Horowitz, who is among those who have received a third dose, tweeted Thursday that people aged 40 and over will be able to get a booster shot from Sunday.

"We have vaccines for everyone and now those 40 and older can receive a third dose," he wrote. "The vaccine is effective. Let’s stop this Delta."

Israel has recorded more than 970,000 coronavirus infections since the pandemic started early last year, and over 6,700 deaths.

More than 5.4 million people have received two doses of the vaccine, while 1.2 million have had a third jab.
Earlier this month, the World Health Organization called for a moratorium on Covid-19 vaccine booster shots to help ease the drastic inequity in dose distribution between rich and poor nations.

WORLD China’s astronauts make spacewalk to upgrade robotic arm

China’s astronauts make spacewalk to upgrade robotic arm
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey joins EU COVID pass system

    Turkey joins EU COVID pass system

  2. Armenia ready to normalize ties with Turkey, says Pashinyan

    Armenia ready to normalize ties with Turkey, says Pashinyan

  3. Turkey helps senior Afghan officials leave country

    Turkey helps senior Afghan officials leave country

  4. Health minister urges third dose of virus vaccine

    Health minister urges third dose of virus vaccine

  5. UK praises Turkey’s commitment to safeguarding Kabul airport

    UK praises Turkey’s commitment to safeguarding Kabul airport
Recommended
China’s astronauts make spacewalk to upgrade robotic arm

China’s astronauts make spacewalk to upgrade robotic arm
Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan

Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan
Top German court rejects appeals in neo-Nazi killings case

Top German court rejects appeals in neo-Nazi killings case
Armenia ready to normalize ties with Turkey, says Pashinyan

Armenia ready to normalize ties with Turkey, says Pashinyan
Mexico’s Caribbean coast braces for Hurricane Grace

Mexico’s Caribbean coast braces for Hurricane Grace
First virus case reported in Paralympic Village

First virus case reported in Paralympic Village
WORLD China’s astronauts make spacewalk to upgrade robotic arm

China’s astronauts make spacewalk to upgrade robotic arm

Chinese astronauts edged into space on Aug. 19 to add the finishing touches to a robotic arm on the Tiangong space station.
ECONOMY Doğan Holding’s revenues, cash pile soar in first half of year

Doğan Holding’s revenues, cash pile soar in first half of year

Racking up 6.5 billion Turkish Liras ($762.2 million) in revenues with an increase of 47 percent year on year in the first half of 2021, Doğan Holding has increased its cash pile, according to a company statement sent to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) on Aug. 18.
SPORTS Galatasaray defender Marcao left off squad for assaulting teammate

Galatasaray defender Marcao left off squad for assaulting teammate

Galatasaray confirmed on Aug. 18 that defender Marcao was left off its squad for assaulting teammate Kerem Aktürkoğlu.