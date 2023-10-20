Israel recalls diplomats from Türkiye amid security concerns

ANKARA

Israel has withdrawn all its diplomats from Türkiye due to escalating security concerns following a series of protests and attempted breaches at Israeli diplomatic missions in the country.

The decision comes after protesters attempted to storm the ambassador's residence in the capital Ankara and a building housing the consulate in Istanbul.

The officials say diplomats, including Ambassador Irit Lillian, have left Türkiye, insisting that their departure is due to safety concerns but not political reasons.

"It's a temporary measure, which should be for the short term," a source, who refused to be quoted by name, told AFP.

Reports suggest that Tel Aviv is contemplating similar actions for its diplomats in other Middle Eastern countries.

Israel's National Security Council issued a directive earlier this week, urging all Israelis in Türkiye to leave as soon as possible. The Israeli consulate in Istanbul raised its alert level to four, the highest level, citing growing "terrorist threats" against Israelis abroad.

Last year, after months of warming relations, Türkiye and Israel announced the full restoration of diplomatic ties, leading to the return of ambassadors to each other's capitals.

The recent tensions in Türkiye stem from widespread outrage following the bombing of the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza, for which both Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas denied responsibility.

The incident prompted pro-Palestinian protests across Türkiye, with demonstrators blaming Israel for the strike and expressing solidarity with the victims.

In Istanbul, protesters gathered in front of the Israeli Consulate General to condemn the attack. Police intervened, using pepper spray to disperse the crowd and prevent them from approaching the consulate located in the Levent neighborhood.

Amid the turmoil, Eshabil Tüfekçi, the father of Nuri Tüfekçi from the Felicity Party's Istanbul administration, succumbed to a heart attack during the protests. The demonstrations resulted in a total of 63 citizens, including 43 police officers, sustaining injuries. Additionally, five individuals were detained, according to the governor's office.

In Ankara, thousands of people gathered in front of the Israeli embassy, expressing their outrage. Security forces implemented extensive measures to maintain order, resisting attempts by some investigators to enter the embassy building.