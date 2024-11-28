Israel kills 19 Palestinians in Gaza

GAZA CITY
The Israeli army on Thursday morning killed at least 19 Palestinians in airstrikes across the Gaza Strip as the genocidal war continues unabated for over 14 months.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that four Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on two homes belonging to the families of "Sahwail" and "Zaqqout" in Beit Lahia Project area in the northern Gaza Strip.

Another Palestinian was killed in the Saftawi area in northern Gaza City as the Israeli artillery strikes continued.

In the central Gaza Strip, seven Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp, a medical source told Anadolu.

The Israeli army continued to bomb with artillery shells the northwestern areas of Nuseirat, according to local sources.

A medical source also told Anadolu that four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on tents for displaced people in the Abasan town, eastern Khan Younis city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

In the Qarara town, northern Khan Younis, two Palestinians were killed by an Israeli drone strike, according to another medical source.

A Palestinian woman succumbed to her wounds she sustained from a previous Israeli airstrike on the Mawasi area, western Khan Younis, the medical source added.

While in Rafah city, in the southernmost Gaza Strip, the Israeli army continued its operations to blow up homes and residential squares across the city.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack in October last year, killing nearly 44,300 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 104,700.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

Last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.

Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”
