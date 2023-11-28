Israel, Hamas extend truce for additional two days

Israel, Hamas extend truce for additional two days

GAZA STRIP
Israel, Hamas extend truce for additional two days

Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend their cease-fire for two more days past Monday, raising the prospect of further exchanges of militant-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel and a longer halt to their deadliest and most destructive war.

Eleven Israeli women and children, freed by Hamas, entered Israel Monday night after more than seven weeks in captivity in Gaza in the fourth swap under the original four-day truce, which began Friday and was due to run out. Thirty-three Palestinian prisoners released by Israel arrived early Tuesday in east Jerusalem and the West Bank town of Ramallah. The prisoners were greeted by loud cheers as their bus made its way through the streets of Ramallah.

The deal for two additional days of cease-fire, announced by Qatar, raised hopes for further extensions, which also allow more aid into Gaza. Conditions there have remained dire for 2.3 million Palestinians, battered by weeks of Israeli bombardment and a ground offensive that have driven three-quarters of the population from their homes.

Israel has said it would extend the cease-fire by one day for every 10 additional hostages released. After the announcement by Qatar — a key mediator in the conflict, along with the United States and Egypt — Hamas confirmed it had agreed to a two-day extension “under the same terms.”

But Israel says it remains committed to crushing Hamas’ military capabilities and ending its 16-year rule over Gaza after its Oct. 7 attack into southern Israel. That would likely mean expanding a ground offensive from devastated northern Gaza to the south.

Monday’s releases bring to 51 the number of Israelis freed under the truce, along with 19 hostages of other nationalities. So far, 150 Palestinians have been released from Israeli prisons.

After weeks of national trauma over the roughly 240 people abducted by Hamas and other militants, scenes of the women and children reuniting with families have rallied Israelis behind calls to return those who remain in captivity.

“We can get all hostages back home. We have to keep pushing,” two relatives of Abigail Edan, a 4-year-old girl and dual Israeli-American citizen who was released Sunday, said in a statement.

Hamas and other militants could still be holding up to 175 hostages, enough to potentially extend the cease-fire for two and a half weeks. But those include a number of soldiers, and Hamas is likely to make much greater demands for their release.

extended,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Blinken discusses peace talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

Blinken discusses peace talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders
LATEST NEWS

  1. Blinken discusses peace talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

    Blinken discusses peace talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

  2. Turkish top diplomat in Brussels for talks with allies

    Turkish top diplomat in Brussels for talks with allies

  3. Turkish astro-photographer awarded for Sun image

    Turkish astro-photographer awarded for Sun image

  4. Erdoğan says Spain’s stance on Palestinian issue ‘valuable’

    Erdoğan says Spain’s stance on Palestinian issue ‘valuable’

  5. High prices, high interest rates impacting home sales

    High prices, high interest rates impacting home sales
Recommended
Representatives of European and Arab countries meet in Barcelona

Representatives of European and Arab countries meet in Barcelona
North Korea defends satellite launch at UN

North Korea defends satellite launch at UN
Ukraine shipping more grain despite threat from Russia

Ukraine shipping more grain despite threat from Russia
China says a surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens

China says a surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
North Korea sends troops to rebuild border guard posts

North Korea sends troops to rebuild border guard posts
Musk to meet Israeli president, hostage families

Musk to meet Israeli president, hostage families
WORLD Blinken discusses peace talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

Blinken discusses peace talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held calls with the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders yesterday to discuss stalled peace talks between the Caucasus rivals.
ECONOMY High prices, high interest rates impacting home sales

High prices, high interest rates impacting home sales

The potential demand for homes cannot be unleashed due to the combination of several factors, including elevated residential property prices and high loan costs, according to representatives from the real estate market.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.