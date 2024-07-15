Israel gov’t votes to extend mandatory military service

Israel gov’t votes to extend mandatory military service

JERUSALEM
Israel gov’t votes to extend mandatory military service

Israel's government has approved a plan to temporarily extend compulsory military service for men to 36 months, up from 32 as the Gaza war against Hamas militants strains manpower.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the government had endorsed the measure, which will now go to parliament for approval.

Should it pass, the 36-month service will be effective immediately, for a period of five years, according to a copy of the bill posted online.

Because of the military's "current needs following the events of Oct. 7," when Hamas triggered the war by attacking Israel, the temporary provision proposes "the maximum duration of men's service will be 36 months," the bill says.

The law would also apply to soldiers currently deployed, lengthening their rotations.

In a statement posted after the government decision, however, Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara criticized the unequal enforcement of mandatory service, due to historic exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jewish men.

"Increasing the burden on those serving for years, without simultaneously taking concrete actions to recruit yeshiva students and distribute the burden, will not be constitutional," she wrote.

Most Jewish men and women in Israel must serve in the military, but since 1948 the insular ultra-Orthodox community has been granted draft exemptions so some students can continue yeshiva study.

But in late June, Israel's Supreme Court ruled that the state must draft ultra-Orthodox Jewish men into military service, potentially destabilizing Netanyahu's coalition that includes religious and ultra-nationalist parties.

Ultra-Orthodox factions hold 18 of the coalition's 64 seats.

The issue of ultra-Orthodox enlistment led to the collapse of a previous Netanyahu-led coalition government in 2018, sparking years of political deadlock.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews make up about 13 percent of Israel's nearly 10 million population.

Hundreds of thousands of Israeli reservists have been deployed since Oct. 7 to Gaza, the occupied West Bank and along the northern border with Lebanon.

Military commanders have called for more manpower if they are to sustain the fighting, with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant calling it a matter of "mathematics" not politics.

At least 325 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the Gaza campaign since the start of ground operations on Oct. 27, 2023, according to the army.

The Hamas attack on southern Israel which began the war resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Israel's military retaliation has killed at least 38,584 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to data from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

extension,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() İzmir forest fire kills three people

İzmir forest fire kills three people
LATEST NEWS

  1. İzmir forest fire kills three people

    İzmir forest fire kills three people

  2. Israel gov’t votes to extend mandatory military service

    Israel gov’t votes to extend mandatory military service

  3. Azerbaijan reopens its embassy in Iran

    Azerbaijan reopens its embassy in Iran

  4. Flames ravage paper factory in western city for days

    Flames ravage paper factory in western city for days

  5. China, Russia start joint naval drills

    China, Russia start joint naval drills
Recommended
Azerbaijan reopens its embassy in Iran

Azerbaijan reopens its embassy in Iran
China, Russia start joint naval drills

China, Russia start joint naval drills
Heated rhetoric as Republicans blame Biden for Trump shooting

Heated rhetoric as Republicans blame Biden for Trump shooting
Japan takes stand against fully autonomous lethal weapons, submits policy to UN

Japan takes stand against fully autonomous lethal weapons, submits policy to UN
Nepals Communist PM takes power for fourth time

Nepal's Communist PM takes power for fourth time
Company launches Titanic voyage in the wake of submersible tragedy

Company launches Titanic voyage in the wake of submersible tragedy
WORLD Israel gov’t votes to extend mandatory military service

Israel gov’t votes to extend mandatory military service

Israel's government has approved a plan to temporarily extend compulsory military service for men to 36 months, up from 32 as the Gaza war against Hamas militants strains manpower.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿