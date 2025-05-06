Israel faces global rebuke over Gaza ‘conquest’ plan

GAZA CITY

Israel has faced international opposition and backlash on May 6 a day after its security cabinet approved a plan to expand its offensive in Gaza, including the "conquest" of the Palestinian territory and aid control.

Paris "very strongly" condemns Israel's new military campaign in the Gaza Strip, France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in a radio interview.

"It's unacceptable," Barrot said, adding the Israeli government was "in violation of humanitarian law."

His comments came as Israel's military said expanded operations in Gaza would include displacing "most" of its residents, after the country's security cabinet approved the plan that will entail "the conquest of the Gaza Strip and the holding of the territories."

The European Union also called for restraint from Israel over the plan.

"The European Union is concerned at the planned extension of the operation by Israeli forces in Gaza, which will result in further casualties and suffering for the Palestinian population," EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni said.

Berlin also voiced concern over Israeli plans for a permanent occupation of Gaza, adding that media reports about Israel’s “conquering of northern Gaza, are very worrisome."

“Gaza belongs to the Palestinians, and in this sense, we would reject a permanent occupation,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer said.

China said that it opposes Israel's ongoing military actions in Gaza and hopes all parties continuously and effectively implement the ceasefire agreement.

European Council President Antonio Costa also accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of seeking to eliminate the possibility of a two-state solution.

In an interview with Spanish broadcaster Cadena SER, Costa condemned Israel’s recently approved military occupation plan for Gaza, calling it a breach of international law.

Israeli media reported that Israel has given Hamas a deadline to accept the prisoner swap deal, warning that otherwise it will implement the plan approved by the cabinet. Israel is also expected to wait for U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the Gulf countries next week.

A senior Hamas official said the group was no longer interested in truce talks with Israel and urged the international community to halt Israel's "hunger war" against Gaza.

"There is no sense in engaging in talks or considering new ceasefire proposals as long as the hunger war and extermination war continue in the Gaza Strip," Basem Naim told AFP.