Israel closes borders to all foreigners over Omicron

  • November 28 2021 11:21:00

Israel closes borders to all foreigners over Omicron

JERUSALEM-Agence France-Presse
Israel closes borders to all foreigners over Omicron

Israel is to close its borders to all foreigners later on Nov. 28 in a bid to stem the spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, authorities said.

"The entry of foreign nationals into Israel is banned except for cases approved by a special committee," the prime minister’s office said in a statement, adding that the measure would take effect on Sunday evening.

Israeli citizens will be required to present a negative PCR test and quarantine themselves for three days if they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus and seven days if they have not.

It was only four weeks ago that Israel reopened its borders to foreign tourists after a prolonged closure due to COVID.

The measure were decided by a cabinet committee tasked with overseeing Israel’s COVID response and must be approved by the whole cabinet on Nov. 28 morning.

The government’s latest announcement came just hours before the start at sundown of the eight-day-long Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights.

It already imposed a series of emergency measures late Friday to protect its heavily vaccinated population after identifying a case of the new COVID-19 variant.

The health ministry said the new strain that was first detected by South Africa - known as B.1.1.529 - was discovered in a person who had arrived from Malawi.

Two more suspected cases have been detected in people returning from abroad, it said, adding that all three, who had been vaccinated, were placed in quarantine. The government later announced another suspected case.

Scientists in South Africa said on Thursday that they had detected the new B.1.1.529 variant with at least 10 mutations, compared with two for Delta or three for Beta.

The strain was of "serious concern" and had been blamed for a surge in infections, the authorities in South Africa said.

It has also been detected in Botswana and Hong Kong among travellers from South Africa, as well as in Belgium.

The new variant "is concerning and has the potential to be very dangerous. We are raising a red flag," Israeli Prome Minister Naftali Bennett said late Friday.

He said Israel would order 10 million PCR test kits.

Israel was one of the first countries to launch vaccines against the coronavirus last year, thanks to a deal with Pfizer that gave it access to millions of doses in exchange for data on the vaccine’s efficacy.

Its initial vaccine rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab was among the world’s fastest, and more than 5.7 million of the country’s nine million people are now fully vaccinated.

SPORTS Dinçel wins gold in seniors’ taekwondo

Dinçel wins gold in seniors’ taekwondo
MOST POPULAR

  1. Demand rising to adopt Istanbul’s famous stray dog ‘Boji’

    Demand rising to adopt Istanbul’s famous stray dog ‘Boji’

  2. Fraud ‘professor’ uses name similarity in scientific articles

    Fraud ‘professor’ uses name similarity in scientific articles

  3. Experts urge calm but caution over new COVID strain

    Experts urge calm but caution over new COVID strain

  4. Turkey restricts travel from southern Africa as new variant sparks concern

    Turkey restricts travel from southern Africa as new variant sparks concern

  5. Erdoğan meets with Iran's Raisi

    Erdoğan meets with Iran's Raisi
Recommended
Britain snubbed as France hosts Channel migration talks

Britain snubbed as France hosts Channel migration talks
Iran riot police deployed after 67 arrested in Isfahan

Iran riot police deployed after 67 arrested in Isfahan
Swiss vote on COVID law amid sharp rise in infections

Swiss vote on COVID law amid sharp rise in infections
Travel curbs aimed at COVID variant tighten across the world

Travel curbs aimed at COVID variant tighten across the world
Greece opens two more closed migrant camps

Greece opens two more 'closed' migrant camps
Adele tops UK album and singles chart

Adele tops UK album and singles chart
WORLD Britain snubbed as France hosts Channel migration talks

Britain snubbed as France hosts Channel migration talks

France hosts a meeting of European ministers on Nov. 28 to discuss ways to stop migrants crossing the Channel in dinghies, but without Britain, which has been excluded following a row last week.

ECONOMY Turkey to increase trade volume with Turkmenistan to $5 bln: Erdoğan

Turkey to increase trade volume with Turkmenistan to $5 bln: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said that Turkey aims to increase its trade volume with Turkmenistan to $5 billion while also seeking ways to increase cooperation in bilateral relations.

SPORTS Dinçel wins gold in seniors’ taekwondo

Dinçel wins gold in seniors’ taekwondo

Turkish athlete Merve Dinçel has won a gold medal at the World Taekwondo Women’s Open Championships held in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.