Israel army says Gaza City now 'a dangerous combat zone'

GAZA CITY

The Israeli military declared Gaza City "a dangerous combat zone" on Aug. 29, as it prepared to conquer the Palestinian territory's largest city after almost two years of devastating war.

Israel is under mounting pressure at home and abroad to end its offensive in Gaza, where the vast majority of the population has been displaced at least once and the United Nations has declared a famine.

The Israeli military, however, is gearing up to expand the fighting and seize Gaza City, saying in recent days that its troops were operating on the outskirts "to locate and dismantle terror infrastructure sites.”

"Starting [Aug. 29], at 10:00 (07:00GMT), the local tactical pause in military activity will not apply to the area of Gaza City, which constitutes a dangerous combat zone," the military said in a statement, referring to daily pauses in certain areas aimed at facilitating aid distribution.

The military did not call for the population to evacuate immediately, but the army's Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said on Aug. 27 that the city's evacuation was "inevitable.”

The U.N. estimates that nearly a million people currently live in Gaza governorate, which includes Gaza City and its surroundings in the north of the territory.

"My heart is burning. We don't want to leave our home. We're exhausted, driven north and south with no relief," said 42-year-old Mohammed Abu Qamar, who is originally from Jabalia camp in northern Gaza but was heading south.

"Death is closing in around us. We walk on the road, not knowing if we'll reach safety or die halfway there," he told AFP by telephone.

AFP footage from Gaza City on Aug. 28 showed displaced Palestinians fleeing southward, their vehicles piled high with mattresses, chairs and bags.

In a statement on Aug. 28, the military said it was preparing to "expand operations against Hamas in Gaza City", while COGAT, the Defense Ministry body that oversees civil affairs in the Palestinian territories, said it was undertaking preparations "for moving the population southward for their protection.”

Aid groups on the ground have warned against expanding the military campaign.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed last week to destroy Gaza City if Hamas did not agree to end the war on Israel's terms.

His ministry has approved the military's plan to seize the city and authorized the call-up of roughly 60,000 reservists.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military on Aug. 29 said it had recovered the remains of two hostages during an operation in the Gaza Strip.

"In an IDF operation, the body of Ilan Weiss was recovered, along with remains linked to another fallen hostage whose name has not yet been released, from the Gaza Strip," the army said in a statement.