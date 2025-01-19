Gaza rescuers say 8 killed, 25 wounded in Israeli strikes

GAZA CITY
Gaza's civil defense agency said Israeli strikes killed at least eight people and wounded more than 25 on Sunday, after Israel said a long-awaited ceasefire in the war had been delayed.

Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said three people were killed in northern Gaza and five in Gaza City, with 25 wounded.

A Hamas official also said that a list of hostages to be released under a ceasefire deal with Israel would be handed over "any moment", but that "complexities" in Gaza and Israeli bombing were causing delays.

Hamas's armed wing released the names of three Israeli women hostages to be freed on Sunday as part of a ceasefire deal which has still not come into effect.

"As part of the... prisoner swap deal, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, decided to release the following Israeli prisoners today," the group said in a statement, giving the names of the women after Israel said the truce, scheduled to begin at 06:30 GMT, would not start until Israel received the list of those to be freed.

The Doha-based official, who took part in the ceasefire negotiations, said at "any moment, the names of the three prisoners... will be handed over, but the complexities of the field situation and the continued bombing have delayed that". Israel had said the ceasefire had been delayed by Hamas failing to hand over the list.

 

"The IDF continues to strike within the Gaza area at this time. According to the prime minister's directives, the ceasefire will not come into effect until Hamas fulfils its commitments," Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement.

AFP footage, however, showed hundreds of Gazans cheering and celebrating after 06:30 GMT in the central city of Deir el-Balah, the time when the ceasefire was to come into effect.

Many were taking pictures on their mobile phones, clapping and hugging each other.

At about 0700 GMT a thick plume of grey smoke was seen rising over northeastern Gaza. The military also said it was striking a "number of terror targets in northern and central Gaza."

