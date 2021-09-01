Israel approves steps to ease Gaza Strip blockade

  • September 01 2021 09:37:00

Israel approves steps to ease Gaza Strip blockade

JERUSALEM-The Associated Press
Israel approves steps to ease Gaza Strip blockade

Israel on Sept. 2 approved a series of measures easing its blockade of the Gaza Strip, including opening the main commercial crossing with the Palestinian enclave to imports.

The announcement came a day after Israeli officials allowed the import of crucial construction material needed for the Gaza Strip’s rebuilding following the recent conflict in May. Tensions have run high in recent weeks as Hamas activists have launched incendiary balloons into Israel, sparking a number of wildfires across the border, and staged a series of sometimes violent demonstrations along the border fence with Israel.

COGAT, the Israeli defense body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs, said in a statement that the government-approved expanding the Gaza Strip’s fishing zone, opening the Kerem Shalom Crossing, increasing water supply to the territory, and increasing the number of Gazan merchants allowed to enter Israel.

It said these steps were “conditional upon the continued preservation of the region’s security stability for the long term.”
An Israeli soldier who was shot by a protester on Aug. 21 died of his wounds on Aug. 30. Two Palestinians, including a 12-year-old boy and a Hamas militant, have also been killed from Israeli gunfire during recent protests along the border.

Israel and Egypt have blockaded the Gaza Strip since Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007, a year after winning a Palestinian election. The blockade, which restricts the movement of goods and people in and out of Gaza, has devastated Gaza’s economy.



Palestine,

WORLD Israel approves steps to ease Gaza Strip blockade

Israel approves steps to ease Gaza Strip blockade
MOST POPULAR

  1. 'Salt Bae' moves to house of 'The Grand Poet'

    'Salt Bae' moves to house of 'The Grand Poet'

  2. Turkey, UAE accelerate reconciliation process

    Turkey, UAE accelerate reconciliation process

  3. Turkish businessman succumbs to death after swallowing bee

    Turkish businessman succumbs to death after swallowing bee

  4. Turkey breaks medal record at Tokyo Paralympic Games

    Turkey breaks medal record at Tokyo Paralympic Games

  5. Senior Egyptian official due in Ankara for ties

    Senior Egyptian official due in Ankara for ties
Recommended
Japan finds another Moderna vial suspected to contain foreign substance

Japan finds another Moderna vial suspected to contain foreign substance
Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan as Taliban celebrate

Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan as Taliban celebrate
Oil leak from Syria may pass by N Cyprus: Official

Oil leak from Syria may pass by N Cyprus: Official
Leaded petrol runs out of gas, century after first warnings: UN

Leaded petrol runs out of gas, century after first warnings: UN
Thousands face weeks without power in Ida’s aftermath

Thousands face weeks without power in Ida’s aftermath
EU removes US from COVID safe list for non-essential travel

EU removes US from COVID safe list for non-essential travel
WORLD Israel approves steps to ease Gaza Strip blockade

Israel approves steps to ease Gaza Strip blockade

Israel on Sept. 2 approved a series of measures easing its blockade of the Gaza Strip, including opening the main commercial crossing with the Palestinian enclave to imports.

ECONOMY Turkish Treasury to repay $15 bln debt in September-November

Turkish Treasury to repay $15 bln debt in September-November

Turkey’s Treasury will repay debts worth 122.6 billion Turkish liras (some $15 billion) in the September-November period, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Aug. 31.

SPORTS Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship

Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship

Turkey on Aug. 31 defeated Poland 3-0 to advance to the semifinals of the 2021 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship.