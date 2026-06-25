İSO head calls for credit support for manufacturers

İSO head calls for credit support for manufacturers

ISTANBUL
İSO head calls for credit support for manufacturers

Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Chairman Erdal Bahçıvan has called for a special credit package for manufacturers, saying the necessary steps should be taken without delay.


Bahçıvan said financing is the “oxygen” of industry and that manufacturers are currently facing a serious shortage of access to funding.


He said industrial companies that continue to produce, create jobs, export and generate added value for the country are struggling under high financing costs, difficulties in accessing credit and rising financial burdens.


According to Bahçıvan, the sector needs concrete, effective and results-oriented measures that will enable industry to “breathe again.”


He also warned that ignoring the future of Türkiye’s industrial sector could create serious problems for the country, particularly if traditional industries are left unsupported and allowed to face current challenges on their own.

ISO,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan welcomes three mayors to AKP, vows to expand ranks

Erdoğan welcomes three mayors to AKP, vows to expand ranks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan welcomes three mayors to AKP, vows to expand ranks

    Erdoğan welcomes three mayors to AKP, vows to expand ranks

  2. Türkiye hosts 3.6 mln foreign nationals, minister says

    Türkiye hosts 3.6 mln foreign nationals, minister says

  3. Yener reelected as head of top audit court

    Yener reelected as head of top audit court

  4. Swedish gov't to take direct stake in new nuclear reactors

    Swedish gov't to take direct stake in new nuclear reactors

  5. France intercepts Russia-linked tanker off Sicily

    France intercepts Russia-linked tanker off Sicily
Recommended
Togg celebrates its 8th anniversary, new models in pipeline

Togg celebrates its 8th anniversary, new models in pipeline
US Fed says large banks in good shape to weather severe recession

US Fed says large banks in good shape to weather severe recession
French aversion to air conditioning melts as homes sizzle

French aversion to air conditioning melts as homes sizzle
Cost of Israel’s wars since Oct 7 nears $205 billion: Report

Cost of Israel’s wars since Oct 7 nears $205 billion: Report
Lower oil prices, rate-cut expectations boost outlook for Turkish stocks

Lower oil prices, rate-cut expectations boost outlook for Turkish stocks
TKYB signs $350 million loan agreement with JBIC for green investments

TKYB signs $350 million loan agreement with JBIC for green investments
WORLD Swedish govt to take direct stake in new nuclear reactors

Swedish gov't to take direct stake in new nuclear reactors

Sweden's government said on June 25 that it was taking a direct majority stake in a company planning to build three small modular reactors (SMRs), the country's first new nuclear reactors in half a century.
ECONOMY Togg celebrates its 8th anniversary, new models in pipeline

Togg celebrates its 8th anniversary, new models in pipeline

Türkiye’s domestic mobility brand Togg celebrated the eighth anniversary of its founding as its user base surpassed 105,000, while maintaining its leadership in the country’s electric vehicle market.

SPORTS Brazil advances, history for S Africa, Canada, Bosnia

Brazil advances, history for S Africa, Canada, Bosnia

Brazil punished Scotland’s defensive frailties to advance to the World Cup’s last 32 on June 24 as South Africa, Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina completed a historic hat-trick by progressing to the knockout rounds for the first time.

﻿