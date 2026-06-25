İSO head calls for credit support for manufacturers

ISTANBUL

Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Chairman Erdal Bahçıvan has called for a special credit package for manufacturers, saying the necessary steps should be taken without delay.



Bahçıvan said financing is the “oxygen” of industry and that manufacturers are currently facing a serious shortage of access to funding.



He said industrial companies that continue to produce, create jobs, export and generate added value for the country are struggling under high financing costs, difficulties in accessing credit and rising financial burdens.



According to Bahçıvan, the sector needs concrete, effective and results-oriented measures that will enable industry to “breathe again.”



He also warned that ignoring the future of Türkiye’s industrial sector could create serious problems for the country, particularly if traditional industries are left unsupported and allowed to face current challenges on their own.