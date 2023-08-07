İSKİ to install water-saving devices in Istanbul facilities

With fear over drought rising in Istanbul as water levels in dams continue to drop due to prolonged heatwaves and hot weather, the Istanbul Water and Sewage Administration (İSKİ) has announced the installation of water-conservation devices in houses with high consumption.

Despite all warnings by experts about saving water and the risk of water scarcity, people continue to consume water at an alarming rate, as the El Nino phenomenon has pushed temperatures to record levels. worldwide.

According to the latest İSKİ data, water levels in Istanbul’s dams dropped to 35.94 percent as of Aug. 4. The data in question was recorded as the lowest rate compared to the same period of the last nine years.

İSKİ Deputy General Manager Bülent Solmaz announced that a water-saving device will be attached to the faucets of the houses where monthly water usage exceeds 20 cubic meters.

“In some districts, the water pressure is very high, resulting in more water consumption than average. Therefore, we decided on installing devices that will reduce water pressure and save water up to 40 percent,” Solmaz said.

Stating that lately in Istanbul, there has been an unprecedented drought in the history of their establishment, Solmaz said that İSKİ workers are also planning to ask for a wage increase next month, since the expenses of the personnel, power, spare parts and chemicals they use are drastically soaring at a similar rate with the inflation and foreign currency.

