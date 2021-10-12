ISIL terrorist captured in Ankara escaped from camp in Northern Syria

  October 12 2021

Fevzi Kızılkoyun-ISTANBUL
A Russian national ISIL terrorist, who had been on Interpol’s wanted list and was captured in Ankara last week, escaped from a camp in northern Syria, controlled by a U.S-backed terrorist group, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The SDF is affiliated with the YPG, which is the Syrian arm of the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union.

After receiving information that 29-years old Ayshat Rzaeva entered the country illegally from Syria, anti-terror police conducted an operation and apprehended the terrorist in the capital last week.

Following an interrogation by the police, the suspect was arrested and sent to prison.

In her statement, Rzaeva, who was believed to plan a suicide attack, said that in 2015 she flew from Russia to Azerbaijan and then arrived in Istanbul, where she met with ISIL members.

Two months later, with the help of smugglers, she crossed the border into Syria to join her husband, who was a Russian national ISIL member.

She married an Azeri ISIL terrorist after her husband died fighting for the terror group. When her Azeri husband also died, Rzaeva tried to leave Syria. However, she was captured by units belonging to the U.S. and the PKK and sent to the al-Hol camp in northern Syria.

After spending some time at the al-Hol, she managed to escape from the camp together with several widows of ISIL terrorists. Human traffickers helped Rzaeva and other escapees illegally enter Turkey via the southern province of Hatay.

Rzaeva later hid in different houses rented by ISIL in the provinces of Konya, Istanbul and finally in Ankara.

Also sought by Interpol on a red notice, Rzaevawas captured in the Turkish capital during an operation last week.

Rzaeva is believed to be part of the group known as “Black Widows,” a unit initially planned by former ISIL leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to train widows of ISIL terrorists to become suicide bombers.

