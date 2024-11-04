ISIL probe reveals so-called charter on terror activities in Türkiye

ISTANBUL

An ongoing investigation into the ISIL terrorist organization in Istanbul has revealed that a subgroup crafted a so-called charter to regulate its activities in Türkiye.

A total of 23 individuals are currently on trial under detention for allegedly conducting illegal mosque and madrasa operations within ISIL, under the "Ahidder" banner.

The document, referred to as the "community charter," delineates internal rules and has now been entered into the investigation file.

Ahidder’s organizational structure reportedly includes divisions for administration, finance, education, media and outreach. Individuals aspiring to take roles within the group are required to contribute a minimum of 500 Turkish Liras as an "oath," with members assigned to units according to their skills.

The charter mandates that each unit leader, appointed by the "general commander," holds bi-weekly meetings. Community members must participate in five-year-long home study groups and adhere strictly to the group’s charter and operational guidelines.

In cases of mass detention, members are instructed to obey the designated leader, the court document said, adding that if no such leader is present, they are to appoint one member as "prison commander."

The document describes two main committees within Ahidder: A "Sharia Council," serving as the decision-making authority, and a "Disciplinary Council," which enforces adherence through counseling and penalties.

The so-called charter, deemed highly confidential by the group, also forbids the sharing of investigation details with other detainees unless approved by the prison commander, as indictments are considered sensitive.

The investigation further detailed findings from a forensic review of the suspects’ digital devices, where speeches containing threats toward Jewish communities and their places of worship were discovered.