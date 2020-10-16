ISIL member wanted by France detained in Turkey

  • October 16 2020 11:33:37

ISIL member wanted by France detained in Turkey

ADANA- Anadolu Agency
ISIL member wanted by France detained in Turkey

Soumaya Raissi, an ISIL terrorist wanted by France with a red notice, was detained in southern Turkey, security sources said on Oct. 16. 

Police nabbed the terrorist in the Adana province.

The 30-year old Tunisian national, Raissi was wanted by French authorities and identified as "dangerous" and "activist", the sources said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Sources also said that the ISIL terrorist was found to possess a fake Syrian ID card.

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare ISIL as a terror group in 2013.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorists multiple times. The terror group has carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey not considering virus lockdowns, says health minister

    Turkey not considering virus lockdowns, says health minister

  2. Heirs of several properties in Varosha visit fenced city

    Heirs of several properties in Varosha visit fenced city

  3. Turkey, Denmark ink maritime agreement

    Turkey, Denmark ink maritime agreement

  4. President Erdoğan refutes early election calls

    President Erdoğan refutes early election calls

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 9,080 as daily patients increase by 1,693

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 9,080 as daily patients increase by 1,693
Recommended
Police seize ethyl alcohol, bootleg liquor

Police seize ethyl alcohol, bootleg liquor
Turkey, Denmark ink maritime agreement

Turkey, Denmark ink maritime agreement

Top Turkish diplomat, counterparts discuss Karabakh

Top Turkish diplomat, counterparts discuss Karabakh
Heirs of several properties in Varosha visit fenced city

Heirs of several properties in Varosha visit fenced city
Nearly 15,000 people visit Istanbul’s landmark tower after reopening

Nearly 15,000 people visit Istanbul’s landmark tower after reopening
Gardens to be set up to use natural dyes in nomad carpets

Gardens to be set up to use natural dyes in nomad carpets
WORLD Armenia launched rocket attack on Nakhchivan: Azerbaijan Defense Ministry

Armenia launched rocket attack on Nakhchivan: Azerbaijan Defense Ministry

Armenian armed forces launched a missile attack on the territory of the Ordubad region, said Azerbaijan Defense Ministry on Oct. 16. 
ECONOMY Short-term external debt stock at $132.8 bln

Short-term external debt stock at $132.8 bln

Turkey's short-term external debt stock amounted to $132.8 billion as of the end of August, official data showed on Oct. 16. 
SPORTS Slovenia honors Turkish skier with selflessness medal

Slovenia honors Turkish skier with selflessness medal

Slovenian police on Oct. 15 awarded a Turkish alpine skier with a medal for her heroic acts to save a Slovenian minor's life in February. 