ISIL member wanted by France detained in Turkey

ADANA- Anadolu Agency

Soumaya Raissi, an ISIL terrorist wanted by France with a red notice, was detained in southern Turkey, security sources said on Oct. 16.

Police nabbed the terrorist in the Adana province.

The 30-year old Tunisian national, Raissi was wanted by French authorities and identified as "dangerous" and "activist", the sources said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Sources also said that the ISIL terrorist was found to possess a fake Syrian ID card.

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare ISIL as a terror group in 2013.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorists multiple times. The terror group has carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.