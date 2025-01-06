ISIL gunmen stand trial over deadly Istanbul church attack

ISTANBUL
The judges on Jan. 6 held the first trial of the ISIL suspects accused of carrying out a deadly attack on a church in Istanbul nearly a year ago.

Two masked men executed the attack on Jan. 28, 2024, during Sunday service at an Italian church in the Sarıyer district, killing a 52-year-old man. The attack was claimed by ISIL-K shortly afterwards.

Following the assault, ISIL terrorists Amirjon Kholiqov and Russian national David Tanduev were apprehended immediately, while the alleged mastermind, Viskhan Soltamatov, was arrested on Sept. 17, 2024.

A total of 43 defendants, including 32 in pretrial detention, stand trial in connection with the incident.

During the hearing, Tanduev, one of the gunmen, invoked his right to remain silent. The absence of his legal counsel prevented him from mounting a defense, Turkish media reported.

Through his interpreter, Tanduev declared, “I do not want a lawyer. I have no faith in them.”

“If such a right [to remain silent] exists, I do not wish to speak. I will not provide any names here. Justice is not being served in this courtroom.” The ISIL suspect also claimed that he was subjected to severe torture during the investigation process.

Following this, Amirjon Kholiqov, the Tajikistani national implicated in the attack, began his testimony. Announcing his intention to testify in Turkish, Kholiqov stated, “For two years, I worked as an unregistered taxi driver.”

Denying the charges against him, Kholiqov added, “I am illiterate in Turkish. The indictment was provided to me in Turkish, so I could not read it.”

Prosecutors are seeking two aggravated life sentences and up to 349 years and six months for the two gunmen.

Other defendants could face similar sentences ranging from seven years and six months to 349 years and six months.

