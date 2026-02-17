Irish watchdog opens EU data probe into Grok

Irish watchdog opens EU data probe into Grok

LONDON
Irish watchdog opens EU data probe into Grok

Ireland's data protection watchdog, acting on behalf of the EU, launched a probe Tuesday into Elon Musk's X over AI chatbot Grok's generation of sexualised deepfake images, the latest step of an international backlash against the tool.

The "large-scale inquiry" relates to potential breaches of the bloc's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), said a statement by Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC).

It will examine "the alleged creation and publication on X of potentially harmful, non-consensual intimate or sexualised images involving Europeans, including children," generated using the tool, said the DPC.

As X's European operations has its headquarters in Ireland, the DPC is the lead regulator in Europe for applying EU rules on the platform.

In response to the outcry over the deepfakes, some countries announced in January that they were launching probes into Grok, increasing regulatory pressure, or even blocking it altogether.

The European Union opened its own probe into whether X had met legal obligations under the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA), which is designed to police internet giants.

Under fire, X said last month it was restricting Grok's image generation and editing to paying subscribers.

Regulation of US tech giants, including X, has been at the heart of growing tensions between the EU and Washington since Donald Trump's return to power.

The Irish move comes despite repeated US threats of retaliation against enforcement of tech rules that Trump's administration seeks to frame as attacks on free speech and unfair targeting of US firms.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine war talks end in Geneva, neither side signals progress

Ukraine war talks end in Geneva, neither side signals progress
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine war talks end in Geneva, neither side signals progress

    Ukraine war talks end in Geneva, neither side signals progress

  2. Parliament panel issues final report on 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

    Parliament panel issues final report on 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

  3. Germany does not need same fighter jets as France: Merz

    Germany does not need same fighter jets as France: Merz

  4. Chinese visitors to Japan slump as spat rumbles on

    Chinese visitors to Japan slump as spat rumbles on

  5. Sara Duterte announces 2028 presidential run

    Sara Duterte announces 2028 presidential run
Recommended
Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter

Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter
Türkiye’s gaming industry crosses $1 billion mark: Report

Türkiye’s gaming industry crosses $1 billion mark: Report
Türkiye to develop concrete energy projects with Ethiopia: Bayraktar

Türkiye to develop 'concrete' energy projects with Ethiopia: Bayraktar
Global Turks Foundation holds first Middle East launch in Dubai

Global Turks Foundation holds first Middle East launch in Dubai
France releases suspected Russia shadow fleet tanker after fine

France releases suspected Russia 'shadow fleet' tanker after fine
Meta, Nvidia announce multi-year AI infrastructure partnership

Meta, Nvidia announce multi-year AI infrastructure partnership
US, Japan announce first tranche of $550 bln investments

US, Japan announce first tranche of $550 bln investments
WORLD Ukraine war talks end in Geneva, neither side signals progress

Ukraine war talks end in Geneva, neither side signals progress

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators concluded a second day of U.S.-mediated talks in Geneva on Wednesday, though neither side signalled they were any closer to ending Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.

ECONOMY Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter

Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter

Türkiye’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 8.2 percent in the final quarter of 2025, official data showed on Feb. 18, marking a 0.2-point drop from the previous quarter.

SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray pushed Juventus to the brink of elimination from the Champions League in a wild 5-2 comeback win in Istanbul on Tuesday.

﻿