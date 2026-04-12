Irish police chief denounces oil refinery blockade

Irish police chief denounces oil refinery blockade

DUBLIN
Irish police chief denounces oil refinery blockade

Illegal activity by fuel protesters is "endangering the state", Irish police chief Justin Kelly said on April 11, as public order units were deployed to clear people blockading an oil refinery.

Garda Commissioner Kelly told reporters the blockading of "critical national infrastructure such as fuel depots and refineries" had "resulted in fuel shortages that are directly impacting on emergency services such as hospitals, the ambulance service, and the fire service."

The protests began on April 7 over spiralling petrol and diesel prices amid the Middle East war.

Protesters partly blockaded Ireland's only oil refinery and restricted access to at least two other fuel depots.

Demonstrators, many organizing online outside of formal representative bodies, also used convoys on motorways to snarl traffic and tractors to gridlock central Dublin on occasions.

Industry group Fuels for Ireland said that 100 petrol retailers had run dry, mainly in the west of Ireland, after customers started panic buying.

Kelly said law enforcers, supported by armed forces personnel, moved on April 11 to "restore fuel supplies from Whitegate Refinery", using pepper spray and making a number of arrests.

In March, Dublin announced a 250 million-euro package to reduce fuel costs, notably including a diesel rebate for road hauliers.

Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan said the continuation of the protests despite the increasingly difficult had been "unacceptable."

"While we all acknowledge the impact of higher fuel prices, and seek to minimise that impact, no groups are entitled in our republic to hold our people to ransom in such a manner," he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump vows US will sink any Iran boats that challenge blockade

Trump vows US will sink any Iran boats that challenge blockade
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump vows US will sink any Iran boats that challenge blockade

    Trump vows US will sink any Iran boats that challenge blockade

  2. Family a matter of national security: Erdoğan

    Family a matter of national security: Erdoğan

  3. US military begins to blockade Strait of Hormuz

    US military begins to blockade Strait of Hormuz

  4. CHP's Ankara head jailed in İzmir corruption case

    CHP's Ankara head jailed in İzmir corruption case

  5. Authorities detain hundreds in large-scale narcotics raids

    Authorities detain hundreds in large-scale narcotics raids
Recommended
Retail sales rises 16 percent annually in February

Retail sales rises 16 percent annually in February
Türkiye’s automotive production decline in first quarter

Türkiye’s automotive production decline in first quarter
Türkiye runs current account deficit of $7.5 billion in February

Türkiye runs current account deficit of $7.5 billion in February
Türkiye’s fiber internet subscribers double in five years

Türkiye’s fiber internet subscribers double in five years
Finance Minister Şimşek to hold talks in New York

Finance Minister Şimşek to hold talks in New York
War, uncertainties cast shadow over IMF-World Bank meetings

War, uncertainties cast shadow over IMF-World Bank meetings
Spains Sanchez seeks closer China ties amid strains with US

Spain's Sanchez seeks closer China ties amid strains with US
WORLD Trump vows US will sink any Iran boats that challenge blockade

Trump vows US will sink any Iran boats that challenge blockade

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Monday that any Iranian attack boats that approach the naval blockade he has ordered around the country's ports will be destroyed, despite international calls for a ceasefire to be respected and negotiations to resume.

ECONOMY Retail sales rises 16 percent annually in February

Retail sales rises 16 percent annually in February

Retail sales volume in February increased by 15.6 percent year-on-year, while overall trade sales volume rose 4 percent, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on April 13.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿