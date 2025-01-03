Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah bans groups accused of PKK links

Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah bans groups accused of PKK links

BAGHDAD
Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah bans groups accused of PKK links

Authorities in the Iraqi city of Sulaymaniyah have banned four organizations accused of affiliation with the PKK terrorist organizations.

The four organizations include two feminist groups and a media production house.

PKK terrorists have several strongholds in Iraq's northern autonomous region, controlled by the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), which also hosts Turkish military bases used to strike the terrorist targets.

Ankara and Washington both deem PKK a terrorist organization, which is responsible for over 40,000 civilian and security personnel deaths in Türkiye during an almost four-decadelong campaign of terror aimed at establishing a so-called Kurdish self-rule. The group also occupies Sinjar and Makhmour.

Authorities in Sulaymaniyah, the Iraqi Kurdish region's second city, have been accused of leniency toward PKK activities.

Türkiye often criticizes PKK’s gaining footing in Sulaymaniyah and warns that “further measures” would be taken if the city’s administration continues to tolerate terrorists.

But the Iraqi federal authorities in Baghdad have recently sharpened their tone against the PKK terrorists.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

LATEST NEWS

  1. Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

    Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

  2. Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024

    Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024

  3. Türkiye to carry out major military drill in territorial waters

    Türkiye to carry out major military drill in territorial waters

  4. Erdoğan: Türkiye will be 'proven right on Palestine as in Syria'

    Erdoğan: Türkiye will be 'proven right on Palestine as in Syria'

  5. Istanbul's urban area grows 75 pct in 10 years: Study

    Istanbul's urban area grows 75 pct in 10 years: Study
Recommended
Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

Syria ministry unveils major school curriculum changes

Syria ministry unveils major school curriculum changes
Zelensky says unpredictable Trump could help end war

Zelensky says 'unpredictable' Trump could help end war
Canary Islands received record 46,843 migrants in 2024

Canary Islands received record 46,843 migrants in 2024
Thai PM declares more than $400 million in assets

Thai PM declares more than $400 million in assets
EU seeks to restore diplomatic ties with Syria

EU seeks to restore diplomatic ties with Syria
WORLD Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit South Korea for talks next week, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Jan.3, with the country mired in political turmoil as its impeached president resists arrest.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024

Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024

Türkiye’s exports increased by 2.5 percent last year from 2023 to $262 billion in 2024, according to data from the Trade Ministry.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿