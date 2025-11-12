Iraq's Sudani secures 'major victory': Sources

BAGHDAD

Incumbent Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who is vying for a second term, has scored a big win in general elections, sources close to the premier said on Nov. 12.

Iraqis on Nov. 11 headed to the polls for a general election that came as the country experiences a rare moment of calm in a region roiled by recent conflicts.

Iraq's electoral commission was expected to announce preliminary results later in the evening on Nov. 12, but an official close to the premier said that his "Reconstruction and Development list has secured a major victory.”

Another two sources said Sudani's alliance has "won the largest bloc,” with approximately 50 seats.

Sudani has emerged as a major force in Iraqi politics, after he was brought to power three years ago by an alliance of pro-Iran groups.

Once final results are confirmed, lawmakers are set to begin negotiations to nominate the prime minister, an often painstaking task that has at times taken months.

With an outright majority almost impossible to achieve by any single list, the role of prime minister is determined by the coalition that can secure enough post-election allies to form the largest alliance.

In Iraq, the role of prime minister goes to the Shiite majority, the speaker of parliament to a Sunni Muslim, and the largely ceremonial presidency goes to a Kurd.

In previous parliaments, Shiite-majority parties have struck compromise deals to work together and form a government.

Sudani was brought to power in 2022 by the Coordination Framework, an alliance of powerful pro-Iran Shiite parties who formed the largest parliamentary bloc.