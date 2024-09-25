Iraqi foreign minister praises strong ties with Türkiye

NEW YORK
Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein commended the robust ties between Iraq and Türkiye on Tuesday, emphasizing that any outstanding issues between the neighboring countries would be addressed through dialogue.

“Our relationship with Türkiye is going well,” Hussein stated in an interview with Anadolu Agency outside the U.N. headquarters in New York.

He pointed to an upcoming meeting between Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, scheduled for Wednesday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

“The prime minister and his delegation are going to meet the Turkish president and his delegation,” Hussein confirmed. He expressed confidence that discussions could address various matters, underscoring that dialogue would be the key to resolving any issues.

Earlier in April, President Erdoğan made a significant official visit to Baghdad, Iraq's capital, as well as Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish Regional Administration in northern Iraq. During this visit, both nations signed several agreements to strengthen cooperation across a range of areas.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot

New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot
﻿