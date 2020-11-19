Iraq, Turkey discuss ways to increase trade volume

BAGHDAD- Anadolu Agency

Iraq’s trade minister and Turkish ambassador to Baghdad discussed ways to increase the trade volume between the two countries.

Iraqi Trade Minister Alaa Al-Jabouri and Ambassador Fatih Yıldız exchanged views on bilateral economic, trade and investment relations, said a statement by the Iraqi Trade Ministry on Nov. 19.

Iraq hopes to attract Turkish investors to work jointly in production and investment projects that could contribute to raising the trade volume between the two countries.

"Turkey enjoys a distinguished position in Iraq, as it is an important neighboring country that has historical and trade links with Iraq." Al-Jabouri said.

The Turkish envoy, for his part, stressed on the importance of increasing the trade exchange between the two countries, according to the statement.

In February this year, Yildiz said the trade volume between the two countries reached $15.8 billion in 2019.



