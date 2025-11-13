Iraq PM says to start talks to form new government

BAGHDAD

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has said he will begin negotiations soon to form a new government as his coalition takes lead in the parliamentary elections.

In a televised address, Sudani said his Reconstruction and Development Coalition came first in the parliamentary elections and "will remain so."

He pledged that the upcoming government will “serve all Iraqis and protect the interests of everyone, including those who chose to boycott the vote.”

Iraq's electoral commission announced preliminary results late on Nov. 12 showing Sudani's candidate list in the lead with more than 1.3 million votes — about 217,500 more than the next closest list.

The commission said more than 12 million people took part out of 21 million eligible voters, despite influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr calling on his supporters to boycott the poll.

While vote counts for each list by province were released, seat allocations in parliament will not be announced until later.

“We call on everyone to place Iraq’s interests above all else and respect the will of the voters,” Sudani said. “The next stage will focus on negotiations grounded in a unifying and responsible national spirit aimed at shaping the form of the new government — a competent government capable of implementing programs and commitments.”

The Iraqi premier said his coalition “is open to all parties without exception.”

“We will act with objectivity, responsibility and legality, in a manner worthy of the sacrifices of the Iraqi people and the confidence they have placed in the achievements and plans of their government,” he said.