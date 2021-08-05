Iraq gets back looted ancient artifacts from US, others

  • August 05 2021 07:00:00

Iraq gets back looted ancient artifacts from US, others

BAGHDAD-The Associated Press
Iraq gets back looted ancient artifacts from US, others

Over 17,000 looted ancient artefacts recovered from the United States and other countries were handed over to Iraq’s Culture Ministry on Aug. 3, a restitution described by the government as the largest in the country’s history.

The majority of the artefacts date back 4,000 years to ancient Mesopotamia and were recovered from the U.S. in a recent trip by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. Other pieces were also returned from Japan, Netherlands and Italy,

Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said in a joint press conference with Culture Minister Hasan Nadhim.
Nadhim said the recovery was “the largest in the history of Iraq" and the product of months of effort between the government and Iraq’s Embassy in Washington.

“There’s still a lot of work ahead in this matter. There are still thousands of Iraqi artefacts smuggled outside the country," he said.

“The United Nations resolutions are supporting us in the international community and the laws of other countries in which these artefacts are smuggled to are on our side."

"The smugglers are being trapped day after day by these laws and forced to hand over these artefacts,” he added.

The artefacts were handed over to the Culture Ministry in large wooden crates. A few were displayed but the ministry said the most significant pieces will be examined and later displayed to the public in Iraq’s National Museum.

Iraq’s antiquities have been looted throughout decades of war and instability since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein. Iraq’s government has been slowly recovering the plundered antiquities since. However, archaeological sites across the country continue to be neglected owing to lack of funds.

At least five shipments of antiquities and documents have been returned to Iraq’s museum since 2016, according to the Foreign Ministry.

artifact,

ARTS & LIFE District on ancient city searching for new place

District on ancient city searching for new place
MOST POPULAR

  1. Aerial support speeds up on eighth day of Turkey fires

    Aerial support speeds up on eighth day of Turkey fires

  2. Land surface temperatures hit 50°C in Turkey, Cyprus island

    Land surface temperatures hit 50°C in Turkey, Cyprus island

  3. Municipal assembly approves mayor’s discriminatory motion against foreigners

    Municipal assembly approves mayor’s discriminatory motion against foreigners

  4. Turkey replaces land forces commander in routine reshuffle

    Turkey replaces land forces commander in routine reshuffle

  5. Turkey objects US plan on resettlement of Afghans

    Turkey objects US plan on resettlement of Afghans
Recommended
District on ancient city searching for new place

District on ancient city searching for new place
Grave stele discovered in ancient Parion

Grave stele discovered in ancient Parion
Struggle against weed continues in Alacahöyük

Struggle against weed continues in Alacahöyük
Ayvalık Music Festival to welcome audiences

Ayvalık Music Festival to welcome audiences
Amazon to launch Lord of the Rings series in September 2022

Amazon to launch 'Lord of the Rings' series in September 2022
Ephesus Opera Ballet Festival to be held this month

Ephesus Opera Ballet Festival to be held this month
WORLD New York governor urged to quit after damning harassment report

New York governor urged to quit after damning harassment report

U.S. President Joe Biden joined leading Democrats on Aug. 3 in calling on powerful New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign after an independent investigation concluded that he sexually harassed multiple women.

ECONOMY Number of registered employees rising: Official

Number of registered employees rising: Official

As opposed to expectations, the number of employees benefiting from the social security system is increasing even though the 15-month layoff ban was abolished at the end of June
SPORTS Two Turkish boxers to fight for gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Two Turkish boxers to fight for gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Two Turkish athletes in women's boxing are set to fight to win gold medals after reaching the finals at Tokyo Olympics.