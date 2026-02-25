Iraq: Baghdad airport closure due to 'technical problem'

Iraq: Baghdad airport closure due to 'technical problem'

BAGHDAD
Iraq: Baghdad airport closure due to technical problem

Iraq's Transport Ministry said Wednesday a temporary shutdown of Baghdad International Airport was caused by an "emergency technical problem," denying reports of any security threat.

The closure prompted speculation on social media, but officials stressed that the halt in operations was purely technical and repairs were already underway.

Ministry spokesman Maytham Alsafi said the fault required "immediate precautionary action," adding that technical teams had begun assessments and repairs, the state-run Iraqi News Agency reported.

He said the airport would reopen "within hours" once maintenance work and final checks were completed.

Alsafi rejected claims of domestic or foreign security risks behind the closure, calling the reports baseless and urging media outlets to verify information through official channels.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish pop star Edis detained in high-profile drug probe

Turkish pop star Edis detained in high-profile drug probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish pop star Edis detained in high-profile drug probe

    Turkish pop star Edis detained in high-profile drug probe

  2. Istanbul court orders release of 7 defendants in bid-rigging trial

    Istanbul court orders release of 7 defendants in bid-rigging trial

  3. PKK leader declares 'end of violence-based' era in fresh message

    PKK leader declares 'end of violence-based' era in fresh message

  4. US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

    US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

  5. US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: Gallup poll

    US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: Gallup poll
Recommended
US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks
US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: Gallup poll

US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: Gallup poll
Syria gov’t swap dozens of detainees with Druze factions

Syria gov’t swap dozens of detainees with Druze factions
UK Labour party loses parliamentary seat to left-wing Greens

UK Labour party loses parliamentary seat to left-wing Greens
Zelensky says next Russia meeting soon after Geneva talks end

Zelensky says next Russia meeting soon after Geneva talks end
Gaza civil defense says Israeli strikes kill at least 5

Gaza civil defense says Israeli strikes kill at least 5
Iran urges US to drop excessive demands to reach deal

Iran urges US to drop 'excessive demands' to reach deal
WORLD US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem announced on Friday it was allowing non-emergency government personnel and family members to leave Israel "due to safety risks," adding that people who wished to leave should do so while flights were still available.
ECONOMY Türkiye ranked second in Europe for wind power installations in 2025

Türkiye ranked second in Europe for wind power installations in 2025

Türkiye became the second-largest country in Europe for new wind power installations last year, adding 2,142 megawatts (MW) of new capacity, trailing only Germany, according to WindEurope data.  
SPORTS Galatasaray eliminate Juventus in Champions League

Galatasaray eliminate Juventus in Champions League

Galatasaray scraped through to the last 16 of the Champions League despite throwing away a three-goal aggregate lead at 10-man Juventus on Wednesday, with two extra-time goals limiting the Turkish outfit to a 3-2 defeat.

﻿