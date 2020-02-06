Iran's top diplomat, Hamas head discuss US plan

  • February 06 2020 10:17:05

Iran's top diplomat, Hamas head discuss US plan

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh denounced the U.S.' so-called Middle East peace plan in a phone call on Feb. 6.

Zarif expressed support for the stances of the Palestinian people and leaders against the “unilateral” plan of the U.S., Iran's Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

For his part, Haniyeh praised Palestinian nation's struggle, unity and solidarity in opposition to the “hostile plan”, the statement said.

Haniyeh also underlined the determination of the Palestinian leaders, people and resistance groups in the “fight against the Zionist regime's occupation.”

Previously, Zarif held phone talks also with the Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement Ziyad al-Nakhalah and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the recent developments.

Last week, Trump released his long-awaited plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian dispute during a White House news conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. No Palestinian representative was in the room.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Jerusalem is “Israel's undivided capital”, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over parts of the West Bank.

The Palestinians were offered a route to running a series of territories connected by roads and a tunnel.

