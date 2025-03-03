Iran's former top diplomat Zarif resigns from VP post

Iran's former top diplomat Zarif resigns from VP post

TEHRAN
Irans former top diplomat Zarif resigns from VP post

Iran's former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who negotiated the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, has resigned as vice president, state media said Monday.

"Zarif's resignation letter was received by President Masoud Pezeshkian, who has not yet responded," the official IRNA news agency reported, without giving further details.

In a Monday post on X, Zarif said he had "faced the most horrible insults, slander and threats against myself and my family, and I have gone through the most bitter period of my 40 years of service.

"To avoid further pressure on the government, the head of the judiciary recommended that I resign and... I accepted immediately," he added.

Pezeshkian, who took office in July, named Zarif as his vice president for strategic affairs on August 1 but Zarif resigned after less than two weeks, before returning to the post later in the month.

Zarif was Iran's top diplomat between 2013 and 2021 in the government of moderate president Hassan Rouhani.

He became known on the international stage during lengthy negotiations for the 2015 nuclear accord formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The deal was effectively torpedoed three years later when, during Donald Trump's first term as president, the United States pulled out of the deal and reimposed crippling sanctions on the Islamic republic.

resigns,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over worst statement

Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'

    Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'

  2. Europe's security unimaginable without Türkiye: Erdoğan

    Europe's security unimaginable without Türkiye: Erdoğan

  3. Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

    Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

  4. Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

    Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

  5. Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

    Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region
Recommended
Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over worst statement

Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'
Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees will be failure

Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'
Syria forms committee to draft constitutional declaration

Syria forms committee to draft constitutional declaration
Israel plans escalatory steps to pressure Hamas: Sources

Israel plans escalatory steps to pressure Hamas: Sources
Santorini schools set to reopen after weeks-long earthquake swarm

Santorini schools set to reopen after weeks-long earthquake swarm
Japan deploys 2,000 firefighters to tackle forest blaze

Japan deploys 2,000 firefighters to tackle forest blaze
Heatwave shuts down schools in Philippine capital

Heatwave shuts down schools in Philippine capital
WORLD Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over worst statement

Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'

Donald Trump said Monday that Washington would "not put up with" Volodymyr Zelensky's rhetoric much longer, as the U.S. president prepared to meet his top team after a disastrous Oval Office row with the Ukrainian leader.

ECONOMY Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

With its outstanding growth figures in 2024, Kärcher Türkiye has outperformed other major markets in its region, securing the leadership position in Southern Europe, which also includes Spain, Italy, Portugal, Malta and Greece.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿