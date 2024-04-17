Iranian singer Moein prompts stampede in Van

Iranian singer Moein prompts stampede in Van

VAN
Iranian singer Moein prompts stampede in Van

Iranian singer Moein, who lives in self-exile in the U.S., thrilled his fans at a concert last weekend in the eastern province of Van.

Despite police and private security guards positioned in the concert area, set up in the indoor sports hall at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University campus, his thousands of Iranian fans who came to the city waited for hours to enter the venue. There were tensions between fans and security forces and the glass doors of the concert hall were broken.

Ignoring the danger, attendees risked being crushed while trying to pass through the broken glass doors to the concert area.

Moein eventually performed the concert, which was closed to the press.

Moein began his artistic career as a radio singer and has since released over 20 albums and 25 singles. His classics include Kabeh, Havas, Esfahan, Miparastam, Safar, Sobhet Bekhir, Bibigol and Paricheh.

He fled Iran after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, along with many other Iranian pop singers who feared potential bans on their artistic enterprises.

In recent years, the singer’s popularity has surged throughout the world. His concerts have been sold out in arenas such as the Universal Amphitheater, Dolby Theater and Microsoft Theaters in Los Angeles, Roy Thomson Hall & Sony Center in Toronto, Royal Albert Hall in London, the Dubai Opera House, Arena Oberhausen in Germany and other world renown venues.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 75 people killed in traffic accidents during Eid holiday

75 people killed in traffic accidents during Eid holiday
LATEST NEWS

  1. 75 people killed in traffic accidents during Eid holiday

    75 people killed in traffic accidents during Eid holiday

  2. Middle East on edge as Israel and Iran trade threats

    Middle East on edge as Israel and Iran trade threats

  3. Solomon Islands voters go to polls with China's influence in focus

    Solomon Islands voters go to polls with China's influence in focus

  4. Trial judge warns Trump over intimidation, seven jurors picked

    Trial judge warns Trump over intimidation, seven jurors picked

  5. Australia's Great Barrier Reef hit by record bleaching

    Australia's Great Barrier Reef hit by record bleaching
Recommended
‘Rust armorer sentenced to 18 months over deadly on-set shooting

‘Rust' armorer sentenced to 18 months over deadly on-set shooting
Salman Rushdie recounts stabbing in new memoir Knife

Salman Rushdie recounts stabbing in new memoir 'Knife'
NASA is seeking a faster, cheaper way to bring Mars samples to Earth

NASA is seeking a faster, cheaper way to bring Mars samples to Earth
Titanic task of finding plundered African art

'Titanic' task of finding plundered African art

Astronomers discover largest black hole in Milky Way: study

Astronomers discover largest black hole in Milky Way: study
Sunset Boulevard and Scherzinger win big at Olivier awards

'Sunset Boulevard' and Scherzinger win big at Olivier awards
WORLD Middle East on edge as Israel and Iran trade threats

Middle East on edge as Israel and Iran trade threats

Israel and Iran traded threats after Tehran's first-ever direct attack on its arch-foe sharply heightened tensions in a region already on edge after six months of war in Gaza.
ECONOMY Turkish holidaymakers flock to Greek islands durind Eid

Turkish holidaymakers flock to Greek islands durind Eid

Some 20,000 Turks traveled to five Greek islands in the Aegean Sea during the nine-day-long Eid al-Fitr break after Greece launched the visa-on-arrival scheme for Turkish holidaymakers.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿