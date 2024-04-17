Iranian singer Moein prompts stampede in Van

VAN

Iranian singer Moein, who lives in self-exile in the U.S., thrilled his fans at a concert last weekend in the eastern province of Van.

Despite police and private security guards positioned in the concert area, set up in the indoor sports hall at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University campus, his thousands of Iranian fans who came to the city waited for hours to enter the venue. There were tensions between fans and security forces and the glass doors of the concert hall were broken.

Ignoring the danger, attendees risked being crushed while trying to pass through the broken glass doors to the concert area.

Moein eventually performed the concert, which was closed to the press.

Moein began his artistic career as a radio singer and has since released over 20 albums and 25 singles. His classics include Kabeh, Havas, Esfahan, Miparastam, Safar, Sobhet Bekhir, Bibigol and Paricheh.

He fled Iran after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, along with many other Iranian pop singers who feared potential bans on their artistic enterprises.

In recent years, the singer’s popularity has surged throughout the world. His concerts have been sold out in arenas such as the Universal Amphitheater, Dolby Theater and Microsoft Theaters in Los Angeles, Roy Thomson Hall & Sony Center in Toronto, Royal Albert Hall in London, the Dubai Opera House, Arena Oberhausen in Germany and other world renown venues.