Iranian sculptor builds ‘Van Lake Monster’

VAN

In Türkiye's eastern province of Van, Iranian sculptor Ali Mutii has transformed discarded metal parts into a striking, massive sculpture of the legendary "Lake Van Monster," bringing a local myth to life with scrap iron.

Mutii, who moved from Iran to Iraq in 2007 and settled in Türkiye in 2016, continues his artistic journey in a modest workshop located in Van’s Tuşba district. Known for supporting the country’s Zero Waste Project, he regularly collects materials from junkyards for his sculptures.

For his latest piece, Mutii gathered 600 kilograms of scrap materials — ranging from bolts and nails to engine parts and construction iron — to create a creature standing two meters tall and five meters long, with a dinosaur-like appearance.

The sculpture, which took three months to complete, was transported by crane to the Lake Van shoreline, where it quickly drew attention from curious onlookers.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Mutii said he has been earning a living by selling various handmade human and animal figures, toys and decorative items. “While living in Van, I heard many stories and legends about the Lake Van Monster. I found it fascinating, so I decided to make a sculpture of it,” he said.

He added that he studied numerous images and illustrations online before shaping his own interpretation. “The result is a 600-kilogram sculpture made entirely of metal waste. I hope to exhibit it somewhere permanent in Van,” he said.

“All my sculptures have stories. They take effort and dedication to complete,” he said, noting that he sometimes works as a construction ironworker when sculpting alone does not cover his expenses.

“This monster is special because it reflects something unique to Van. People really liked it and congratulated me. I’d be honored if a public institution adopted it for display,” he added.