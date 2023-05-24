Iranian leader visits Indonesia to deepen economic ties

Iranian leader visits Indonesia to deepen economic ties

BOGOR
Iranian leader visits Indonesia to deepen economic ties

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, yesterday during a two-day trip aiming to strengthen economic ties between the Muslim-majority nations amid heightened global geopolitical tensions.

Indonesia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said Raisi is visiting at Widodo’s invitation as Indonesia aims to speed up its post-pandemic recovery by increasing its exports.

The visit is expected to deepen Iran’s ties with Indonesia as Tehran seeks alternatives to the United States-led Western domination of international affairs and seeks further cooperation after the two nations concluded negotiations on the Indonesia-Iran Preferential Trade Agreement this month, Indonesia’s Trade Ministry said.

The ministry’s data showed that trade between Indonesia and Iran amounted to $54.1 million between January and March, while the bilateral trade value last year increased by more than 23 percent to $257.2 million.

Iran was a nontraditional trade partner for Indonesia, said Johni Martha, the director of bilateral negotiations at Indonesia’s Trade Ministry.

“With this PTA, we hope to widen our market reach and export opportunities in the Middle East and Persia,” he said.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy is seeking new markets to diversify its export options and to reduce its reliance on traditional trade partners, many of which have been affected by a weakened global economy and geopolitical risks.

In February, Raisi met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to seek further cooperation following their meeting last September in Uzbekistan, when Xi underscored China’s support for Iran.

Both countries have had tense relations with the U.S. and have sought to project themselves as a counterweight to American power alongside Russia.

Washington has accused Iran of selling hundreds of attack drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine and has sanctioned executives of an Iranian drone manufacturer.

At that same time, ties between Moscow and Beijing have grown stronger.

Before leaving Jakarta today, Raisi will also meet with Indonesia’s House Speaker Puan Maharani, religious figures and business people.

He’ll visit Jakarta’s Istiqlal Grand Mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia, and give public lectures in an Islamic university.

Widodo’s last trip to Iran was in 2016 while the last official state visit from Iran was in 2015 when Hassan Rouhani attended the 50th commemoration of the Asia-Africa Conference in Bandung.

TÜRKIYE Victory Party announces its support to Kılıçdaroğlu in runoff

Victory Party announces its support to Kılıçdaroğlu in runoff
LATEST NEWS

  1. Victory Party announces its support to Kılıçdaroğlu in runoff

    Victory Party announces its support to Kılıçdaroğlu in runoff

  2. Four-way joint center to be established in N Syria: Minister

    Four-way joint center to be established in N Syria: Minister

  3. S Korea to conduct satellite launch as N Korea to fire 1st military spy satellite

    S Korea to conduct satellite launch as N Korea to fire 1st military spy satellite

  4. Russia claims it repelled one of war's most serious cross-border attacks

    Russia claims it repelled one of war's most serious cross-border attacks

  5. DeSantis set to make presidential campaign announcement

    DeSantis set to make presidential campaign announcement
Recommended
Sinopec enters Sri Lankas fuel market

Sinopec enters Sri Lanka's fuel market
Finance Minister Nebati slams opposition for ‘attacking economy’

Finance Minister Nebati slams opposition for ‘attacking economy’
Chinese carmakers making inroads into Turkish market

Chinese carmakers making inroads into Turkish market
Turkish Airlines helps companies boost exports

Turkish Airlines helps companies boost exports
Retail sales volume increases

Retail sales volume increases
Türkiye to explore oil in eastern Black Sea: Minister

Türkiye to explore oil in eastern Black Sea: Minister
WORLD S Korea to conduct satellite launch as N Korea to fire 1st military spy satellite

S Korea to conduct satellite launch as N Korea to fire 1st military spy satellite

South Korea was set to launch its first commercial-grade satellite Wednesday as rival North Korea pushed plans forward to place its first military spy satellite into orbit.

ECONOMY Chinese carmakers making inroads into Turkish market

Chinese carmakers making inroads into Turkish market

Chinese carmakers are increasing their share in the Turkish market, boosting sales by nearly tenfold since the start of the year.
SPORTS UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

With only a couple of weeks left before the Champions League final to be played on June 10, UEFA has published an Istanbul catalog describing the city as “a truly iconic global gem.”