Iranian drone hits Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refinery: Reports

RIYADH
An Iranian drone strike targeted Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil refining facility on Monday, igniting a fire outbreak, according to media reports.

The incident was also seen in widely circulated social media footage.

Ras Tanura, situated on Saudi Arabia’s eastern coast along the Persian Gulf, serves as one of the kingdom's primary oil refining and export hubs.

The US and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran retaliated with a series of drone and missile attacks that targeted Israel, US assets, and several Gulf countries.

Iran retaliated by targeting Israel, as well as designated sites in several regional countries hosting US bases, notably Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain.

So far, Iranian strikes have hit Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Inside Iran, the Iranian Red Crescent reported that at least 201 people have been killed and 747 injured in US-Israeli attacks since Saturday.

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war
