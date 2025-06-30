Iran: Trump’s remarks 'psychological and media games'

TEHRAN

Iran on June 30 dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump’s changing position on lifting economic sanctions as a set of “games,” arguing that it was not a genuine effort to resolve tensions between the two nations.

"These [statements by Trump] should be viewed more in the context of psychological and media games than as a serious expression in favor of dialogue or problem-solving," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told a press conference.

Trump said he could lift sanctions on Iran if the country demonstrates peaceful behavior and cooperation with Washington.

"If they can be peaceful, and if they can join us, they are not going to do any more harm, I would take the sanctions off," Trump said in a Fox News interview aired on June 29.

"You get more sometimes with honey than you do with vinegar," Trump said, adding sanctions relief "would make a big difference" for Tehran.

Hours after, the U.S. president said that he was not offering Iran anything nor talking to it "since we totally obliterated" the country's nuclear facilities.

"I am not offering Iran ANYTHING, unlike Obama," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Nor am I even talking to them since we totally OBLITERATED their Nuclear Facilities."

The statement comes as Iran's deputy foreign minister told the BBC that talks between Washington and Tehran cannot resume unless the U.S. rules out further strikes on Iran.

Majid Takht-Ravanchi told the British broadcaster that the US had signaled it wants to return to the negotiating table, a week after it struck three Iranian nuclear facilities.

"We have not agreed to any date, we have not agreed to the modality," said Takht-Ravanchi.

The developments came as France, Germany and Britain on June 30 condemned "threats" against the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog after Iran rejected its request to visit nuclear facilities.

Tehran has accused Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, of "betrayal of his duties.” Iranian lawmakers this week voted to suspend cooperation with the agency.