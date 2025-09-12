Iran says enriched nuclear material 'under rubble'

TEHRAN

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that enriched nuclear material remained "under the rubble" of facilities damaged during the recent war with Israel.

"All of our material is... under the rubble of the bombed facilities," said Araghchi in a televised interview, adding that Iran's Atomic Energy Organization was assessing the condition and accessibility of the stockpile.

The remarks came after Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) agreed a new cooperation framework on Sept 9. Tehran had suspended ties with the agency following the 12-day war with Israel in June, which saw Israeli and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Iran has accused the IAEA of failing to adequately condemn those strikes.

During the interview, Araghchi insisted that new the framework grants access to U.N. nuclear inspectors only after the approval of the Supreme National Security Council, Iran's top security body.

He said the agreement distinguishes between nuclear facilities that were attacked during the war and others which were unharmed, such as the Bushehr reactor in the south.

Access to undamaged facilities will be "considered on a case by case basis by the Supreme National Security Council,” said Araghchi, adding that the situation for the targeted facilities was more "complicated.”

"For now no action is taken until Iran carries out the necessary measures related to environmental and safety concerns," he said, referring to the hit sites.

"No inspections are currently on the agenda," he added.

On Sept. 10, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said the agreement includes "all facilities and installations in Iran" and "provides for a clear understanding of the procedures for inspections".