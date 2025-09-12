Iran says enriched nuclear material 'under rubble'

Iran says enriched nuclear material 'under rubble'

TEHRAN
Iran says enriched nuclear material under rubble

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that enriched nuclear material remained "under the rubble" of facilities damaged during the recent war with Israel.

"All of our material is... under the rubble of the bombed facilities," said Araghchi in a televised interview, adding that Iran's Atomic Energy Organization was assessing the condition and accessibility of the stockpile.

The remarks came after Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) agreed a new cooperation framework on Sept 9. Tehran had suspended ties with the agency following the 12-day war with Israel in June, which saw Israeli and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Iran has accused the IAEA of failing to adequately condemn those strikes.

During the interview, Araghchi insisted that new the framework grants access to U.N. nuclear inspectors only after the approval of the Supreme National Security Council, Iran's top security body.

He said the agreement distinguishes between nuclear facilities that were attacked during the war and others which were unharmed, such as the Bushehr reactor in the south.

Access to undamaged facilities will be "considered on a case by case basis by the Supreme National Security Council,” said Araghchi, adding that the situation for the targeted facilities was more "complicated.”

"For now no action is taken until Iran carries out the necessary measures related to environmental and safety concerns," he said, referring to the hit sites.

"No inspections are currently on the agenda," he added.

On Sept. 10, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said the agreement includes "all facilities and installations in Iran" and "provides for a clear understanding of the procedures for inspections".

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

    Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

  2. Erdoğan receives Turkish EV maker Togg's new fastback model T10F

    Erdoğan receives Turkish EV maker Togg's new fastback model T10F

  3. Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

    Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

  4. 7.7-million-year-old elephant skulls unearthed in central Türkiye

    7.7-million-year-old elephant skulls unearthed in central Türkiye

  5. British archaeologist traces the past in Türkiye

    British archaeologist traces the past in Türkiye
Recommended
Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions
Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted
Rubio to offer Israel support despite Qatar strike

Rubio to offer Israel support despite Qatar strike
UN General Assembly votes for Hamas-free Palestinian state

UN General Assembly votes for Hamas-free Palestinian state
Fifty reported dead in Gaza as Israel steps up attacks on main city

Fifty reported dead in Gaza as Israel steps up attacks on main city
Russia says Ukraine peace talks frozen as NATO bolsters defenses

Russia says Ukraine peace talks frozen as NATO bolsters defenses
Suspect in Charlie Kirk killing caught, widow vows to carry on fight

Suspect in Charlie Kirk killing caught, widow vows to carry on fight
WORLD Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday he was ready to sanction Moscow, but on the condition that all NATO allies agree to completely halt purchases of Russian oil and implement their own sanctions.
ECONOMY Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russia's central bank on Friday cut its key interest rate, but warned inflation was still too high, amid growing concerns over an economic slowdown amid the Ukraine offensive.
SPORTS Türkiye take easy win over Greece to advance to EuroBasket 2025 final

Türkiye take easy win over Greece to advance to EuroBasket 2025 final

Türkiye on Friday cruised to an easy win over Greece 94-68 to move to the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 final.
﻿