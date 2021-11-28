Iran riot police deployed after 67 arrested in Isfahan

  • November 28 2021 11:26:00

Iran riot police deployed after 67 arrested in Isfahan

TEHRAN-Agence France-Presse
Iran riot police deployed after 67 arrested in Isfahan

Riot police were deployed in force on Nov. 27 in the Iranian city of Isfahan, a day after dozens were arrested in violent protests over the drying up of a lifeblood river.

Security forces fired tear gas during the clashes with stone-throwers in the protest in the dry bed of the Zayadneh Rood river that crosses the city, Fars and ISNA news agencies said.

"We have arrested 67 of the main actors and agitators behind the troubles," police General Hassan Karami said on Nov. 27. He said between 2,000 and 3,000 "rioters" took part in the protest.

On Nov. 27, the situation was "calm" and streets empty, with riot police deployed on the city’s Khadjou bridge, a Isfahan city resident said.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington was "deeply concerned about the violent crackdown against peaceful protestors".

He added on Twitter that "the people of Iran have a right to voice their frustrations and hold their government accountable."

The demonstration was the latest since protests kicked off on Nov. 9 in Isfahan, some 340 kilometers (210 miles) south of Tehran, a tourist magnet due to its majestic mosques and heritage sites, including a historic bridge across the river.

But it was the first to turn violent.

Between 30,000 and 40,000 farmers and city residents turned up for the gatherings last week, estimated Karami.

The riverbed has been the rallying spot for farmers and other people from across Isfahan province protesting the lack of water.

Drought is a cause, but they also accuse the authorities of diverting water from the city to supply the neighbouring province of Yazd, which is also desperately short on supplies.

"I used to walk along the riverbed with friends, but today the riot police are deployed in large numbers near the Khadjou bridge and they are asking people to avoid the area," said a woman in her 50s.

During the clashes on Nov. 26, some people set fire to objects in the city, Fars and ISNA reported.

"After the farmers left, the opportunists and counter-revolutionaries were left behind, which made it easy for the security apparatus, especially the police, to identify and arrest those who destroyed public and state property,"

Isfahan police chief Mohammad-Reza Mirheidari said on television.

But members of the security forces were hit by fire from hunting rifles, he said, without specifying how many.

One of them was stabbed, although his condition was not believed to be critical.

A Fars journalist said two bulldozers were used to destroy a pipe taking water from Isfahan province to Yazd.

"Among the injured demonstrators, two are in a serious condition," Nourodin Soltanian, spokesman for Isfahan University of Medical Sciences, told the Mehr news agency on Nov. 27.

Recently, there have been almost daily protests in the region of Isfahan, which has been particularly hard-hit by drought.

On Nov. 27, the ultra-conservative daily Kayhan blamed the violence on "mercenary thugs", whereas the pro-reform Etemad said the protests in Isfahan showed a "lack of trust in the government".

Last Sunday, more than 1,000 people marched towards the governor’s office in the western province of Chahar-Mahal Bakhtiari to demand a solution to water shortages, state media reported.

According to Fars, farmers and local authorities struck a deal on Thursday about water distribution.

President Ebrahim Raisi met with representatives from the provinces of Isfahan, Yazd and Semnan earlier this month and vowed to resolve water issues.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said the topic is the country’s top problem, without making reference to the protests.

isfahan,

SPORTS Dinçel wins gold in seniors’ taekwondo

Dinçel wins gold in seniors’ taekwondo
MOST POPULAR

  1. Demand rising to adopt Istanbul’s famous stray dog ‘Boji’

    Demand rising to adopt Istanbul’s famous stray dog ‘Boji’

  2. Fraud ‘professor’ uses name similarity in scientific articles

    Fraud ‘professor’ uses name similarity in scientific articles

  3. Experts urge calm but caution over new COVID strain

    Experts urge calm but caution over new COVID strain

  4. Turkey restricts travel from southern Africa as new variant sparks concern

    Turkey restricts travel from southern Africa as new variant sparks concern

  5. Erdoğan meets with Iran's Raisi

    Erdoğan meets with Iran's Raisi
Recommended
Britain snubbed as France hosts Channel migration talks

Britain snubbed as France hosts Channel migration talks
Israel closes borders to all foreigners over Omicron

Israel closes borders to all foreigners over Omicron
Swiss vote on COVID law amid sharp rise in infections

Swiss vote on COVID law amid sharp rise in infections
Travel curbs aimed at COVID variant tighten across the world

Travel curbs aimed at COVID variant tighten across the world
Greece opens two more closed migrant camps

Greece opens two more 'closed' migrant camps
Adele tops UK album and singles chart

Adele tops UK album and singles chart
WORLD Britain snubbed as France hosts Channel migration talks

Britain snubbed as France hosts Channel migration talks

France hosts a meeting of European ministers on Nov. 28 to discuss ways to stop migrants crossing the Channel in dinghies, but without Britain, which has been excluded following a row last week.

ECONOMY Turkey to increase trade volume with Turkmenistan to $5 bln: Erdoğan

Turkey to increase trade volume with Turkmenistan to $5 bln: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said that Turkey aims to increase its trade volume with Turkmenistan to $5 billion while also seeking ways to increase cooperation in bilateral relations.

SPORTS Dinçel wins gold in seniors’ taekwondo

Dinçel wins gold in seniors’ taekwondo

Turkish athlete Merve Dinçel has won a gold medal at the World Taekwondo Women’s Open Championships held in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.