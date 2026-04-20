Uncertainty, tension grow as US-Iran ceasefire nears expiration

TEHRAN

- This U.S. Navy handout photograph released on April 17, 2026, by US Central Command Public Affairs shows USS Abraham Lincoln (L) conducting blockade operations in the Arabian Sea on April 16, 2026.

The ceasefire between the United States and Iran was approaching its expiration on April 20, while uncertainty and tensions continued to loom after Tehran insisted it has no plan to attend a new round of negotiations with Washington.

A two-week truce is set to lapse early on April 22 unless renewed. U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he is dispatching negotiators to Pakistan in a bid to broker an end to the conflict that has engulfed the region and unsettled global markets.

Following earlier talks in Islamabad that concluded without a deal, both sides have exchanged accusations of ceasefire violations.

These include the U.S. seizure of an Iranian cargo vessel on April 19, which Trump claimed had attempted to evade a U.S.-imposed naval blockade.

“We have no plans for a subsequent round of negotiations, and no decision has been taken in this regard,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said.

“While professing a commitment to diplomacy and readiness for negotiations, the United States is engaging in conduct that in no way reflects seriousness in pursuing a diplomatic process,” he added, describing the blockade and seizure of the cargo vessel as “clear violations of the ceasefire.”

Tehran maintains that the U.S. blockade and the attack on the vessel constitute breaches of the two-week truce has warned of potential retaliation.

Despite uncertainty surrounding the talks, security has been significantly tightened in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad. Authorities have implemented road closures and traffic restrictions across the city, as well as in neighboring Rawalpindi.

A White House official indicated that Vice President JD Vance would lead the delegation, accompanied by Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Facing mounting pressure to de-escalate the crisis, Trump has sought an off-ramp after Tehran moved to choke off the Strait of Hormuz. However, the seizure of the cargo vessel and the imposition of a naval blockade aimed at curbing Iran’s oil revenues have prompted renewed threats from Tehran, rather than drawing it back to the negotiating table.

Trump claimed that a large Iranian-flagged cargo ship had attempted to breach the U.S. naval blockade, adding that a U.S. destroyer had disabled the vessel before U.S. Marines seized control of it.

Iranian media later quoted a spokesperson for the country’s central command as warning that the military would soon respond to what it described as “armed piracy” by U.S. forces.

Tasnim news agency reported that Iran had deployed drones toward U.S. naval vessels following the seizure and alleged attack on the ship.