Iran media reports explosions in central city of Isfahan

TEHRAN

Iranian media said several blasts were heard on Tuesday in the central city of Isfahan, which hosts multiple nuclear facilities, as Israel kept up its strikes for a fifth day.

"Several explosions were heard in the east and north of Isfahan and air defences were activated against the hostile targets," the Mehr news agency reported.

Air raid sirens in Tel Aviv, north Israel

Air raid sirens sounded in the Tel Aviv area and parts of northern Israel, the military said, after warning of a fresh salvo of incoming missiles fired from Iran.

"A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the state of Israel," a statement from the military said, with residents of the Tel Aviv area and parts of the north urged to seek shelter.