War widens in Mideast as Saudi Arabia shuts down key oil refinery after attack

TEHRAN

Saudi Aramco temporarily shut down its Ras Tanura oil refinery near Dammam on Monday after it was targeted by Iranian drones.

Saudi state television reported the decision, citing what it described as an “official source.” It added there were no casualties from the fire and its decision was a precautionary one.

The refinery has a capacity over half a million barrels of crude oil a day.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Monday they had launched missile strikes on Israel's government in Tel Aviv as well as security and military centres in Haifa and an attack on east Jerusalem.

"Among the targets of this tenth wave were a targeted strike on the Zionist regime's government complex in Tel Aviv, attacks on military and security centres in Haifa, and a strike on east Jersualem," said a Guards statement carried by state TV.

It said Kheibar ballistic missiles were used in the attack.

On Sunday, an Iranian missile attack killed at least nine people and injured dozens more in the central Israeli city of Beit Shemesh, medics said.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society said on Monday that the U.S.-Israeli airstrike campaign targeting Iran has killed at least 555 people so far in the Islamic Republic.

The society added that 131 cities have come under attack so far in the war.

Israel and Hezbollah also traded fire on Monday, while President Donald Trump vowed to avenge the deaths of U.S. service members and said the war with Iran could last for weeks.

Israel said it was striking Hezbollah targets across Lebanon after the militant group said it had launched rockets and drones at Israel.

The Israeli military told residents of about 50 towns and villages in Lebanon to evacuate, and an AFP journalist witnessed South Lebanon residents fleeing by car.

The European Union has warned of the cost to the Middle East of a long war, and said it was reinforcing its naval mission in the Red Sea.

Fresh strikes were heard across the Gulf on Monday as Tehran pressed into a third day of strikes, including on the cities of Dubai, Doha and Manama.

AFP reporters said they heard several loud blasts in the Qatari and Bahraini capitals, as well as in the United Arab Emirates' most populous city.

Gulf states vowed to defend themselves against Iranian attacks, including by "responding to the aggression" if need be, after the Gulf Cooperation Council met via video-link to formulate a unified response.

Large-scale strikes on Tehran

The Israeli military said it launched "large-scale strikes" on Tehran two days after the start of a U.S.-Israeli campaign against the Islamic republic.

"The Israeli Air Force... has begun an additional wave of strikes against the Iranian terror regime at the heart of Tehran," the military said in a statement.

An Iranian official said Monday that U.S. and Israeli strikes over two days have left at least 27 people dead in Iran's northwest.

"The number of martyrs who have fallen over the past two days in the province as a result of Israeli and American attacks reached 27," said Majid Farshi, director general of the East Azerbaijan province crisis management department, as quoted by the official IRNA news agency.

Loud bangs were heard Monday near Iraq's Erbil airport, which hosts U.S.-led coalition troops, an AFP journalist said.

Since the start of the U.S.-Israel campaign against Iran, drones have repeatedly been intercepted over Erbil, which is also home to a major U.S. consulate complex.

The United States and its Arab allies earlier issued a joint statement condemning Iran's attacks on Gulf states: "The targeting of civilians and of countries not engaged in hostilities is reckless and destabilising behaviour."

On Monday morning, the U.S. embassy in Kuwait, where smoke could be seen, said in a statement people should not come to the diplomatic mission: "Take cover in your residence on the lowest available floor and away from windows. Do not go outside."

Iran says no US negotiation

Iran "will not negotiate with the United States", Ali Larijani, the powerful head of Tehran's Supreme National Security Council said on Monday, denying media reports that Iranian officials had sought to initiate talks.

He said Trump's "delusional fantasies" had plunged the region into chaos.

Trump told the New York Times on Sunday that he had "three very good choices" for who could lead Iran, but he did not name them.

"I won't be revealing them now. Let's get the job done first," he said.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth will hold a press conference on Monday about the joint U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran, the first by a senior U.S. official since strikes began on Saturday.

Dan Caine, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, will also take part, the Pentagon said.

Top U.S. officials including Secretary of State Marco Rubio will make the case Tuesday to Congress for the attack on Iran.

Rubio, Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and military chief Caine "will brief the full membership of both chambers of Congress," White House spokesman Dylan Johnson said.

Drone strike targets Cyprus base

In another development in the region, British forces were responding to a suspected drone strike at its RAF Akrotiri military base in Cyprus, the defense ministry said Monday, with no casualties reported.

Britain agreed on Sunday to allow the United States to use British military bases to fire "defensive" strikes at Iranian missile systems.

Maersk suspends Hormuz transit

Container shipping company Maersk said it was halting passage through the Suez Canal and the Strait of Hormuz for "safety" reasons.

The Danish group was the latest of several shipping groups to make similar announcements after Iran's Revolutionary Guards declared the strait closed on Saturday.

EU reinforces naval mission

The EU plans to reinforce its naval mission in the Red Sea with additional vessels as Iran's retaliation to U.S.-Israeli strikes threatens maritime traffic, a European diplomat said.

Two new French ships will join the EU's Aspides mission, bringing to five the number of warships taking part, the diplomat told AFP.

War could last 'four weeks'

Trump said he envisaged a four-week military operation against Iran, where U.S. and Israeli strikes have killed the country's supreme leader and crippled its defense capabilities.

"It's always been a four-week process. We figured it will be four weeks or so," he told British newspaper the Daily Mail during a round of interviews.

Revolutionary Guards HQ 'destroyed'

The U.S. military announced it had destroyed the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) headquarters, U.S. Central Command saying: "America has the most powerful military on earth, and the IRGC no longer has a headquarters."

Israel's military, meanwhile, said it had "struck dozens of the regime's military command centres", including IRGC headquarters.

Tehran police station hit

Iranian media reported that a police station in a city on the outskirts of Tehran had been hit, killing an unspecified number of people, with others reportedly trapped under debris.

"According to initial reports, a number of citizens were martyred and some were trapped under the rubble," the Tasnim News Agency reported.

Iranian news agency ISNA also reported that Gandhi hospital in northern Tehran had been targeted by strikes.

The Fars and Mizan agencies published a video, presented as being from inside the facility, showing debris on the floor among wheelchairs.