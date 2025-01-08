Iran eyeing Makran for new capital

TEHRAN

Iran is planning to relocate its capital to the southern coastal area of Makran, according to a government spokeswoman.

The move is part of an ambitious strategy to address the ongoing challenges in Tehran, such as overpopulation, power shortages and water scarcity.

"The new capital will definitely be in the south, in the Makran region and this matter is currently being worked on," government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said during a press conference.

Two councils have been established to address the current capital's problems and to explore the maritime economy, including the potential relocation to the Makran coast.

The Makran region, located in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province, offers strategic advantages due to its proximity to the Gulf of Oman.

This area is an untapped treasure for Iran, with the potential to transform into a significant commercial and maritime hub, enhancing Iran's trade capabilities and reducing the economic burden on Tehran.

Trade issues with Türkiye

Addressing the ongoing truck drivers' issues at the Turkish border, Mohajerani expressed gratitude for their hard work under harsh conditions, transporting essential goods.

She mentioned that a delegation from Iran is heading to Türkiye to resolve these issues, expressing hope for a swift resolution.

Iranian truck drivers recently encountered significant delays at the Turkish border, due to a policy change revoking fuel tax exemption, affecting over a thousand trucks. This led to a week-long backlog, with drivers facing harsh conditions.

"As mentioned by our vice president, we hope to solve the truck drivers' problems within a few days or even hours," the spokesperson added.