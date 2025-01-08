Iran eyeing Makran for new capital

Iran eyeing Makran for new capital

TEHRAN
Iran eyeing Makran for new capital

Iran is planning to relocate its capital to the southern coastal area of Makran, according to a government spokeswoman.

The move is part of an ambitious strategy to address the ongoing challenges in Tehran, such as overpopulation, power shortages and water scarcity.

"The new capital will definitely be in the south, in the Makran region and this matter is currently being worked on," government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said during a press conference.

Two councils have been established to address the current capital's problems and to explore the maritime economy, including the potential relocation to the Makran coast.

The Makran region, located in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province, offers strategic advantages due to its proximity to the Gulf of Oman.

This area is an untapped treasure for Iran, with the potential to transform into a significant commercial and maritime hub, enhancing Iran's trade capabilities and reducing the economic burden on Tehran.

 Trade issues with Türkiye

Addressing the ongoing truck drivers' issues at the Turkish border, Mohajerani expressed gratitude for their hard work under harsh conditions, transporting essential goods.

She mentioned that a delegation from Iran is heading to Türkiye to resolve these issues, expressing hope for a swift resolution.

Iranian truck drivers recently encountered significant delays at the Turkish border, due to a policy change revoking fuel tax exemption, affecting over a thousand trucks. This led to a week-long backlog, with drivers facing harsh conditions.

"As mentioned by our vice president, we hope to solve the truck drivers' problems within a few days or even hours," the spokesperson added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75
LATEST NEWS

  1. Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

    Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

  2. Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

    Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

  3. Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

    Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

  4. Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

    Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

  5. Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings

    Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings
Recommended
Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN
Lebanon set to finally elect president after two-year vacancy

Lebanon set to finally elect president after two-year vacancy
Yakuza leader pleads guilty in US court to conspiring to sell nuclear material

Yakuza leader pleads guilty in US court to conspiring to sell nuclear material
Assault on Chad presidential complex leaves 19 dead

Assault on Chad presidential complex leaves 19 dead
Hollywood ablaze as fires rage around Los Angeles

Hollywood ablaze as fires rage around Los Angeles
Uneasy Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitions

'Uneasy' Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitions
Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction

Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction
WORLD Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

 The U.N. on Wednesday reported severe Israeli restrictions on aid efforts in Gaza, where civilians are enduring "horrific levels of violence" amid ongoing attacks.
ECONOMY Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

The Treasury's cash balance ran a deficit of 2.1 trillion Turkish Liras ($63.7 billion) in 2024, the Treasury and Finance Ministry data has shown.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿