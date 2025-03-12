China says to host Russia, Iran for nuclear talks this week

TEHRAN
China will host Russia and Iran for trilateral talks on Tehran's nuclear programme on Friday, Beijing's foreign ministry said.

"The three parties will exchange views on the Iranian nuclear issue and other issues of mutual interest," a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The meeting will be attended by China's Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

The United States withdrew from a landmark deal that had imposed curbs on Iran's nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief during President Donald Trump's first term, which ended in 2021.

Tehran adhered to the 2015 deal for a year after Washington's withdrawal but then began rolling back its commitments.

Efforts to revive the pact have since faltered.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed plans for the upcoming talks and said the meeting would focus on "developments related to the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions".

"These talks... will also discuss and exchange views on other issues of interest to the three countries," Baqaei said.

That will include "regional and international developments, as well as issues related to cooperation within the framework of BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation", he said.

